Tennor Global Takes 65% Stake In Alpha Energy's New International Arm Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Houston-based Alpha Energy forms Alpha Energy International to acquire and modernise mature oil fields; Tennor provides $500 million funding facility

HOUSTON, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2026 – Alpha Energy, the Houston-based oil and gas upstream company, has formed Alpha Energy International to lead its expansion outside the United States and has sold a 65% stake in the new company to Tennor Global LLC.

Tennor has agreed to arrange Alpha Energy International with a $500 million funding facility, allowing the venture to move quickly on acquisitions in selected countries, including Venezuela. Alpha Energy International will be responsible for all of Alpha Energy's future activities and investments outside the USA.