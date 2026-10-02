AI Assistants Adopt Softer Faces As Agents Expand Arabian Post
OpenAI this week unveiled Dots, persistent AI agents with their own cloud computers and access to connected apps. Users can personalise the agents, including giving them names, while OpenAI is positioning them as assistants capable of carrying out extended tasks rather than merely answering questions.
The launch follows Meta's introduction of Muse in September. Its default avatar, Jolly, is a cream-coloured, rounded character with small dark eyes, pink cheeks and a soft, toy-like appearance. Meta describes Muse as a personal AI agent that can send emails, book travel, fill forms and work across services chosen by the user.
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