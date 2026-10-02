Up To 900,000 Swiss Could Switch Health Insurance Providers, Says Deloitte
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Deloitte rechnet mit bis zu 900'000 Kassenwechseln
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Read more: Deloitte rechnet mit bis zu 900'000 Kassenwec
More than half of the insured people surveyed said they review their health insurance annually, Deloitte wrote in the analysis published on Friday. It said 18- to 29-year-olds, as well as people from French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland, do so more frequently than average.More More Swiss health premiums set to rise by 5% on average in 2027
This content was published on Sep 29, 2026 Health insurance premiums are set to rise by an average of 5% in 2027. The average monthly premium is CHF412.Read more: Swiss health premiums set to rise by 5% on average in
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