Up To 900,000 Swiss Could Switch Health Insurance Providers, Says Deloitte

Deutsch de Deloitte rechnet mit bis zu 900'000 Kassenwechseln Original Read more: Deloitte rechnet mit bis zu 900'000 Kassenwec

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Consultancy firm Deloitte expects between 600,000 and 900,000 policyholders to switch health insurance providers, according to a recent survey. Deloitte notes that the annual premium increases have made the public more price-sensitive. This content was published on October 2, 2026 - 10:14 1 minute Keystone-SDA

More than half of the insured people surveyed said they review their health insurance annually, Deloitte wrote in the analysis published on Friday. It said 18- to 29-year-olds, as well as people from French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland, do so more frequently than average.

More More Swiss health premiums set to rise by 5% on average in 2027

This content was published on Sep 29, 2026 Health insurance premiums are set to rise by an average of 5% in 2027. The average monthly premium is CHF412.

Read more: Swiss health premiums set to rise by 5% on average in