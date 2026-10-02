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Up To 900,000 Swiss Could Switch Health Insurance Providers, Says Deloitte

Up To 900,000 Swiss Could Switch Health Insurance Providers, Says Deloitte


2026-10-02 02:17:42
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Consultancy firm Deloitte expects between 600,000 and 900,000 policyholders to switch health insurance providers, according to a recent survey. Deloitte notes that the annual premium increases have made the public more price-sensitive. This content was published on October 2, 2026 - 10:14 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Deloitte rechnet mit bis zu 900'000 Kassenwechseln Original Read more: Deloitte rechnet mit bis zu 900'000 Kassenwec

More than half of the insured people surveyed said they review their health insurance annually, Deloitte wrote in the analysis published on Friday. It said 18- to 29-year-olds, as well as people from French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland, do so more frequently than average.

More More Swiss health premiums set to rise by 5% on average in 2027

This content was published on Sep 29, 2026 Health insurance premiums are set to rise by an average of 5% in 2027. The average monthly premium is CHF412.

Read more: Swiss health premiums set to rise by 5% on average in

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