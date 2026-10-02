Deutsch de Bundesrat Guy Parmelin will frischen Kräften Platz machen Original Read more: Bundesrat Guy Parmelin will frischen Kräften Platz m Português pt Presidente da Suíça anuncia saída do governo após 11 anos no poder Read more: Presidente da Suíça anuncia saída do governo após 11 anos no 日本語 ja スイスのパルムラン大統領、年末に閣僚辞任へ Read more: スイスのパルムラン大統領、年末に العربية ar رئيس سويسرا غي بارمولان يستقيل في نهاية العام Read more: رئيس سويسرا غي بارمولان يستقيل في نهاية 中文 zh 瑞士联邦主席帕尔莫兰宣布年底卸任 Read more: 瑞士联邦主席帕尔莫兰宣 Русский ru Президент Швейцарии Ги Пармелен покинет правительство в конце 2026 года Read more: Президент Швейцарии Ги Пармелен покинет правительство в конце 2026

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who also holds the rotating presidency this year, is stepping down at the end of December after 11 years in government. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss President Guy Parmelin to step down and make way for 'new blood' This content was published on October 2, 2026 - 11:20 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Visibly relaxed and with his characteristic sense of humour, the 66-year-old winegrower from Bursins in French-speaking Switzerland announced his resignation to the media in Bern on Friday. Rumours of his resignation had been circulating for some time. There had been repeated speculation about his state of health, with frequent reports that he was suffering from back problems.

However, Parmelin said his decision had nothing to do with his health. After 11 years in government, the member of the right-wing Swiss People's Party wanted to make way for“new blood in these times of great uncertainty”.

“The passion for the job is no longer as strong as it was at the start,” Parmelin admitted, while ruling out any health issues. However, he stressed that he would continue working until December 31“at 11:59pm at the very latest”.“After that, I'll spend six months clearing out my office.”

Explaining that he had spent the summer reflecting, Parmelin believed that at some point“you have to make a decision, and the graveyard is full of people who thought they were indispensable”.“I hope there will be several motivated candidates, including both members of parliament and cantonal elected representatives, when my party opens the call for nominations,” he said.

The People's Party has already announced that candidates have until October 23 to come forward. The election is due to take place on December 9.

More More Swiss Politics Guy Parmelin bows out after a remarkable final act

This content was published on Oct 2, 2026 What looked set to be a quiet farewell year turned into an unexpected political comeback for Swiss President Guy Parmelin as the crises of 2026 thrust him back into the spotlight.

Read more: Guy Parmelin bows out after a remarkable fina