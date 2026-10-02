Guy Parmelin Bows Out After A Remarkable Final Act
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Deutsch
de
Guy Parmelin erreichte im Schlussspurt neue politische Höhen
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Read more: Guy Parmelin erreichte im Schlussspurt neue politische H
Русский
ru
Под конец карьеры Ги Пармелен стал политическим тяжеловесом
Read more: Под конец карьеры Ги Пармелен стал политическим тяжело
When Parmelin was elected to the Federal Council at the end of 2015, he was virtually unknown to the public. Even during his first few years in office, he rarely sought the limelight. In public opinion polls on popularity and influence within the Federal Council, he consistently ranked in the lower mid-table. In the media, he was sometimes described as a reserved“water-carrier” for his party.
From a winegrower from Bursins, canton Vaud – often perceived as a man of measured judgement – the right-wing Swiss People's Party politician has, in his second year in the rotating president role, transformed himself into a crisis manager and architect of sustainable economic agreements.More More Swiss President Guy Parmelin to step down and make way for 'new blood'
This content was published on Oct 2, 2026 Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin is stepping down at the end of December after 11 years in government.Read more: Swiss President Guy Parmelin to step down and make way for 'new b
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