Minimum Old-Age Pension In Switzerland To Increase By CHF20
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Minimale AHV-Rente steigt um 20 Franken
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Read more: Minimale AHV-Rente steigt um 20 Fr
The maximum pension is to be increased from CHF2,520 to CHF2,560 per month. According to the government, the reason for this adjustment is the trend in wages and prices. In taking this decision, the government followed a recommendation from the federal old-age and disability pension commission.
The pension increase will result in additional costs totalling around CHF1.055 billion. Of this, CHF940 million will be borne by the old-age pension and CHF115 million by the disability pension.
There will also be adjustments to occupational pension schemes and tied self-provision (Pillar 3a). The maximum permitted tax deduction for people with a pension fund will rise to CHF7,373. In addition, the amounts for living expenses under supplementary benefits will be adjusted.More More Swiss Abroad Community Living abroad may result in reductions to Swiss pension benefits
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