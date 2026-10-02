Italiano it Forte aumento dei fallimenti aziendali in Svizzera Original Read more: Forte aumento dei fallimenti aziendali in Svi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In the first nine months of the year 11,412 companies went bankrupt in Switzerland, 37% more than in the same period of 2025. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Sharp rise in business insolvencies in Switzerland This content was published on October 2, 2026 - 14:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The sectors most affected are construction (1,380 businesses affected, +13%), catering (1,019, +20%) and retail (895, +51%).

The figures were published on Friday by Crif, a company specialising in anti-fraud measures, credit checks and information services for businesses and individuals.

One of the reasons for the observed increase, however, lies in a change in the law: since January 1, 2025, tax debts of companies listed in the commercial register may also be enforced through bankruptcy proceedings, whereas previously the authorities could only collect unpaid taxes through seizure.

At regional level, it is worth noting that both Ticino (+48% to 721) and Graubünden (+95% to 218) show figures above the national average. In absolute terms, the highest number of bankruptcies was recorded in Zurich (+28% to 1,850), Geneva (+65% to 1,369) and Vaud (+30% to 1,006).

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This content was published on Jan 16, 2025 Over-indebted people in Switzerland will be offered a new chance to wipe the slate clean with new procedures to restructure debt.

Read more: Bankrupt debtors to get second chance in Switze