Pilots Step Up Pressure On SWISS
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Piloten erhöhen Druck auf Swiss
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Negotiations on a new collective agreement for cockpit crew have been underway since April, Aeropers said on Friday. Among other things, the union is calling for greater predictability regarding time off, a reduced workload and remuneration in line with market rates.
“The signatures demonstrate solidarity within the workforce and, at the same time, signal the urgent need for action,” Aeropers spokesperson Thomas Steffen said in a statement.
In an internal letter to the pilots, SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger expressed understanding for their concerns.“We are aware of your issues. And many of them are ours too,” reads the letter, which has been seen by the AWP news agency.More More Twenty-five years ago: how a public address announcement marked the end of Swissair
This content was published on Oct 2, 2026 Exactly 25 years ago, on October 2, 2001, Swissair was grounded.Read more: Twenty-five years ago: how a public address announcement marked the end of Swi
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