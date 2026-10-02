Deutsch de Piloten erhöhen Druck auf Swiss Original Read more: Piloten erhöhen Druck auf

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In the dispute over a new collective agreement, pilots of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) are stepping up the pressure on the airline. More than 1,000 members of the Aeropers pilots' union have signed an open letter to the management. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Pilots step up pressure on SWISS This content was published on October 2, 2026 - 16:03 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Negotiations on a new collective agreement for cockpit crew have been underway since April, Aeropers said on Friday. Among other things, the union is calling for greater predictability regarding time off, a reduced workload and remuneration in line with market rates.

“The signatures demonstrate solidarity within the workforce and, at the same time, signal the urgent need for action,” Aeropers spokesperson Thomas Steffen said in a statement.

In an internal letter to the pilots, SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger expressed understanding for their concerns.“We are aware of your issues. And many of them are ours too,” reads the letter, which has been seen by the AWP news agency.

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