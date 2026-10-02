CZR Token Officially Launches On CZR Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CZR/USDT spot trading opens at a $0.025 reference price with a circulating supply of 50 million CZR

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Fndn Ltd. (“CZR Foundation”), the issuer of CZR Token, today announced the launch of CZR/USDT spot trading on CZR Exchange, with the token's first holder trading benefit available from launch.







CZR Token

CZR is an Ethereum ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 CZR. Its reference opening price is $0.025, corresponding to a reference fully diluted valuation of $25 million, and circulating supply at launch is 50,000,000 CZR. Actual trading prices are determined by market activity and may differ from the reference price.

“Today represents a major step forward for CZR and our global community. We have spent years building the platform, technology and community behind CZR,” - said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.“Launching our official utility token with a trading benefit available from day one connects CZR directly to the platform and establishes a foundation for expanding its utility across the ecosystem.”

From launch, eligible users holding at least $1 worth of CZR can receive a 70% discount on qualifying CZR/USDT spot trading fees. The benefit applies to qualifying maker and taker fees and can be combined with applicable VIP fee benefits, subject to published programme terms, account eligibility and regional availability.

The discount is the first step in a phased rollout of CZR utility. Additional potential uses include eligible rewards, loyalty programmes, further VIP benefits and integrations with CZR products including CZR Wallet. These will be announced separately as the relevant products and programme terms are completed. Holding CZR does not guarantee access to any particular future benefit.

The CZR Token smart contract has completed an independent security audit by CertiK, published at skynet.certik.com/projects/czr. CZR Foundation has published information covering token allocation, utility, risk, restricted jurisdictions and market integrity. An audit does not eliminate technical, cybersecurity, market or operational risks.

Network: Ethereum

Token standard: ERC-20

Official contract address: 0xfeD863B6A995BE69c2BBc5089BcDa5414793CE24

Users should verify the contract address through official CZR channels and Etherscan before transferring tokens. CZR representatives will never ask users to provide private keys or recovery phrases, or to send assets to an address supplied through an unsolicited message.

Eligible users can access the CZR/USDT spot market on CZR Exchange.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

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About CZR Foundation

CZR Fndn Ltd. ("CZR Foundation") is a British Virgin Islands company and the issuer of CZR Token ($CZR). The foundation administers designated ecosystem and community token allocations, supports transparent token-distribution initiatives and advances programmes intended to expand the responsible use of CZR across participating platforms and services. CZR Foundation is legally separate from the operator of CZR Exchange.

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Important Notice:

CZR Token is not available to persons located in or ordinarily resident in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union or any other jurisdiction in which its offer, sale, acquisition or use would be prohibited or restricted.

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