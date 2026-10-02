Morningsky Power Closes Approximately 1 Gigawatt Clean Energy Portfolio Sale With Major Power Infrastructure Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Portfolio spans MISO, SPP, and ERCOT and marks MorningSky Power's first transaction with Invenergy

- Jon Saxon, Chief Executive Officer, MorningSky PowerASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MorningSky Power (“MorningSky”) today announced the successful closing of a portfolio transaction with Invenergy, North America's largest privately held developer, owner and operator of power infrastructure. The transaction represents approximately 1 gigawatt of utility-scale clean energy projects across MISO, SPP, and ERCOT, and marks the first between the two parties, advancing MorningSky's strategy to convert disciplined development into reliable and affordable energy infrastructure."The scale and quality of this portfolio reflects the strength of our team's development capabilities and our commitment to creating value through disciplined execution,” said Jon Saxon, Chief Executive Officer of MorningSky Power.“This is an exciting milestone for MorningSky, and we are thrilled to pair these well-positioned projects with Invenergy's industry-leading capabilities."The solar and storage projects are all strategically positioned within some of the nation's most attractive and fastest-growing power markets, and were advanced through MorningSky's integrated development platform, which focuses on identifying and developing differentiated projects in pockets of robust load growth with strong market fundamentals and supportive host communities.The transaction builds on MorningSky Power's strong commercial momentum as the company advances multiple strategic transactions and expands its platform across key U.S. power markets. Positioned to help meet the growing demand for speed to power, MorningSky's multi-technology development pipeline represents more than 15 gigawatts of potential capacity.About MorningSky PowerMorningSky Power is a U.S.-based clean energy company focused on developing, advancing, and optimizing utility-scale energy infrastructure across North America. Through disciplined project development, capital stewardship, and strategic partnerships, MorningSky creates high-quality clean energy opportunities that deliver long-term value to customers, communities, and stakeholders.

Maggie Kelly

MorningSky Power

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MorningSky Power Closes Approximately 1 Gigawatt Clean Energy Portfolio Sale with Major Power Infrastructure Company News Provided By MorningSky Power LLC October 02, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry



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