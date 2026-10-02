Mayhew Tools Expands Cable Tie Line With Mounting Hole Cable Ties And Mounting Pads

New cable tie items allow users to secure and organize cables, wires, hoses, and more across automotive, electrical, industrial, office, and home applications.

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mayhew Tools announces an expansion of its cable tie line with the addition of Mounting Hole Cable Ties and Mounting Pads. With MSRP's ranging from $2.97 to $18.36, this wide variety of new cable ties and mounting pads are designed to support cleaner, more secure cable management; the new products give users additional ways to anchor, route, and organize cables, wires, hoses, and other materials across a wide range of applications.The new Mounting Hole Cable Ties are designed with a built-in mounting hole, allowing users to secure bundled materials directly to a variety of surfaces. This integrated design helps keep cables and wires in place while reducing loose runs, tangles, and unnecessary movement. Made from durable materials, the ties are built to withstand regular use and provide dependable performance in homes, offices, workshops, automotive settings, and industrial environments. Multiple sizes are available in both black and natural, heat-stable, and sub-zero varieties.Mayhew's new Mounting Pads provide a simple and effective solution for securing cable ties to surfaces such as metal, plastic, and wood. Available in both black and natural, each pad features a high-tack adhesive backing for quick placement, along with a screw-mount option for added holding strength when needed. Their compact, low-profile design helps create a clean, professional appearance while helping reduce cable stress, prevent tangles, and support safer, more efficient workspaces.Proudly made in the USA, the new Mounting Hole Cable Ties and Mounting Pads reflect Mayhew Tools' commitment to quality, reliability, and delivering dependable professional-grade items. Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information about these products or to view the complete catalog, visit mayhew.About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products, Inc., doing business as Mayhew Tools, was founded in 1856 and is the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, Massachusetts, Mayhew is an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of professional-grade hand tools serving industries such as automotive, construction, woodworking, aviation, aerospace, and professional trades. The company's product line includes pry bars, punches, chisels, demo tools, bits, pneumatic tools, and other hand tool categories sold globally through an extensive distributor network. Mayhew remains committed to delivering durable, high-quality tools that meet the demands of professionals and tradespeople worldwide.

Kaitlin Kiely

Ironistic

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Mayhew Tools Expands Cable Tie Line with Mounting Hole Cable Ties and Mounting Pads News Provided By Ironistic October 02, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing



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