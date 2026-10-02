MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 9094 Filtering Platform introduces its advanced CRM data cleansing solution, enabling cross-border businesses to verify contact reachability across 100+channels

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 9094 Filtering Platform, a leading pioneer in international digital marketing infrastructure, has officially announced the global rollout of its enterprise-grade telecommunication and multi-channel validation solution. Designed specifically for cross-border businesses, global logistics, and international customer relationship management (CRM), the platform aims to solve the growing industry challenge of data degradation and invalid user contact points in global marketing campaigns.As businesses aggressively expand into international markets, maintaining highly accurate contact databases has become a costly operational burden. 9094 Filtering Platform addresses this pain point by aggregating network data and validation protocols across more than 100 localized communication applications and carrier channels globally, providing a centralized ecosystem for real-time contact verifications."Traditional data validation methods often fall into common pitfalls, such as relying purely on syntax and format validation rather than checking live operational status," said Tingban Jiang, Founder of 9094 Filtering Platform. "Our platform delivers true multi-dimensional verification, helping enterprises filter out inactive contact points before executing campaigns. According to our internal analytical data, this advanced filtering can save international businesses up to 48% in redundant marketing and customer acquisition expenses."Key Capabilities of the 9094 Filtering Platform Include:1. High-Precision Accuracy: Leveraging robust status protocols, the system achieves a consistent validation accuracy rate of over 99.7%.2. 24/7 Fully Automated Cleansing: Operating as a secure cloud-based SaaS, users can simply upload lists for automated processing around the clock, capable of handling millions of requests per hour.3. Multi-Dimensional Deep Insights: Beyond basic connectivity checks, the infrastructure supports deep attribute labeling including channel activation status, continuous activity indicators, and carrier network classification.With a global daily processing capability exceeding 50 million successful validations, 9094 Filtering Platform is setting a new benchmark for cross-border customer database hygiene. Global business operators, international logistics agencies, and digital marketing teams can now register for a complimentary corporate trial account directly via the official portal at .About 9094 Filtering Platform9094 Filtering Platform is a specialized global data tech solution provider dedicated to empowering cross-border businesses with secure, highly scalable, and privacy-compliant infrastructure for communication verification and contact database purification.Media Contact:Company Name: 9094 Filtering PlatformContact Person: Tingban JiangTitle: FounderWebsite:

Tingban Jiang

9094 Filtering Platform

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9094 Filtering Platform Launches Enterprise-Grade Telecommunication and Channel Verification Solutions News Provided By 9094 October 02, 2026, 18:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Technology



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