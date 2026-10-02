The 1St Los Angeles Korean Film Festival Concludes After Introducing Diverse Trends And New Voices In Korean Cinema

Filmmakers join a post-screening audience Q&A at The 1st Los Angeles Korean Film Festival (LAKFF), held September 24–26, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Guests attend the Opening Night red carpet at The 1st Los Angeles Korean Film Festival (LAKFF), September 24, 2026, at Harmony Gold Preview House in Hollywood.

Opening Night audiences at Harmony Gold Preview House in Hollywood during The 1st Los Angeles Korean Film Festival (LAKFF), September 24, 2026.

The three-day festival drew approximately 2,200 cumulative audience visits, bringing Korean filmmakers and Hollywood talent together.

- Haedon Lee, Director, KCCLALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 1st Los Angeles Korean Film Festival (LAKFF ), which introduced diverse trends and new voices in Korean cinema, successfully concluded its three-day run from September 24 to 26. Hosted and organized by the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (Director Haedon Lee), the festival welcomed approximately 2,200 audience members over the three days and presented a total of 19 films, including Korean independent and arthouse films, genre films, short films by emerging directors, and films utilizing AI technology, offering local audiences and filmmakers the broad spectrum and artistic depth of Korean cinema.Held under the theme“New Waves, New Voices,” the festival took place at Harmony Gold Preview House on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles. The 334-seat theater was filled for the Opening Night, and many of the major screenings and Q&A programs held over the three days reached capacity in advance, once again confirming the high level of interest among local audiences.The Opening Night red carpet was attended by Korean filmmakers and actors, including Director Kim Jee-woon, actor Yoo Ji-tae, and Director Yoon Ga-eun and actress Seo Su-bin of the opening film The World of Love. In addition, filmmakers in LA, including Director Maggie Kang of the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, as well as actors Kevin Woo, Ji-young Yoo, and Alicia Hannah-Kim, joined the event, demonstrating active exchange between the Korean and American film industries through Korean cinema.Actor Yoo Ji-tae said at the Opening Night,“I am happy to have the opportunity to share the potential of Korean cinema and the direction in which it can develop.” Director Maggie Kang emphasized the continued need for festivals like this, saying,“It is very meaningful that an event celebrating Korean cinema is being held in LA, the city where films are made,” amid growing global interest in Korean cinema and Korean storytelling.Introducing the Broad Spectrum of Korean CinemaDirector Yoon Ga-eun's The World of Love, screened as the opening film, was invited to the Platform section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and received the FIPRESCI Award at the Warsaw International Film Festival. Director Yoon Ga-eun and actress Seo Su-bin participated in a post-screening audience Q&A, engaging in an in-depth conversation about the film's themes and production process. Director Yoon described the screening in LA as“feeling like I was inside the heart of cinema,” and continued an engaging conversation with the audience about the violence and wounds explored in the film, as well as life after experiencing them.The“Spotlight” section, which highlighted the works of Director Kim Jee-woon and actor Yoo Ji-tae, presented representative films including A Tale of Two Sisters and One Fine Spring Day, and provided opportunities for audiences to meet directly with the director and actor. Actor Yoo Ji-tae spoke with the audience following the September 25 screening of One Fine Spring Day, while Director Kim Jee-woon, following the September 26 closing-day screening of A Tale of Two Sisters, engaged in a rich and thoughtful conversation about how Korean themes and stories meet audiences around the world through genre cinema.Programs introducing new trends in Korean cinema continued throughout the festival. The Fin, an official selection of the 78th Locarno International Film Festival, was screened as a North American premiere, with Director Park Se-young and actor Go Woo in attendance to speak with audiences about the film.The“Next Scene” section presented seven award-winning films from the 2026 Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival. Among them, Directors Wi Eun-kyung and Son Gwang-min of My Aunt, which received awards including Best Film and Best Actor, participated in a Q&A and demonstrated the creative worlds of Korean short films and emerging filmmakers.The“AI & Cinema” program screened the Korean-produced AI short films Sigumun and Fragment of Falling and discussed the impact of advances in AI technology on filmmaking and the creative environment, as well as the role of creators. Director Jeon Ye-rin, co-director of Sigumun, joined from Korea, while Hollywood screenwriter, producer, and AI content strategist Matt Allen and LA-based producer, director, and VFX supervisor Erick Geisler participated as panelists and shared diverse perspectives based on their experiences as creators in the field.“It Was Great to Experience a Variety of Korean Films”Local audiences who attended the festival expressed strong appreciation for the opportunity to experience not only popular Korean films, but also independent and arthouse films and works exploring new forms in one place, along with their interest in Korean cinema.One audience member shared,“It was a very good opportunity to experience a variety of Korean cinema in one place, beyond major Korean films that are usually more accessible,” adding,“I hope such meaningful programs will continue in the future.”Director Haedon Lee of the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles said at the Opening Night,“Film is more than just entertainment. It is an art that connects different cultures and people,” explaining the purpose and significance of the festival in bringing diverse Korean films and creators to audiences in LA.Building on the high level of local audience interest and the exchanges with the Korean and LA film industries confirmed through the inaugural festival, the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles plans to continue introducing diverse Korean films and creators to audiences in LA and expand connections with the local U.S. film industry.The festival was held in cooperation with the Korean Film Council (Chairman Han Sang-jun), the Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival, the King Sejong Institute Foundation U.S. Office (Director Han Kwang-hyun), and KALH. Programmer Kim Young-woo was responsible for programming all of the films presented at the festival. Urban Creator Inc. served as the management agency for the festival.

Yunjun Cho

Urban Creator Inc

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