Vector, PEM Motion And FMC3 Robotics Plan Industrial Embodied AI Joint Venture

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) At the recent Humanoid Robots Summit 2026 in Stuttgart, Vector Informatik, PEM Motion, and FMC3 Robotics signed a memorandum of understanding at Vector's headquarters to jointly develop a standardized data infrastructure for industrial embodied AI.

The agreement combines the partners' complementary strengths in production engineering, standardized industrial data technologies, robotics, and embodied AI to support the collection, processing, training, validation, deployment, and continuous improvement of AI-powered robotic systems in manufacturing environments.

As robots move from controlled pilot projects into real production environments, their reliable and robust performance depends on more than just models and robotic hardware.

Also required are high-quality data from the physical world and an infrastructure that seamlessly connects data collection, data processing, training, validation, deployment, and feedback from ongoing operations.

The collaboration focuses on developing a unified data infrastructure for embodied AI based on standardized protocols.

It is designed to support multimodal data collection, data processing and quality control, model training, simulation-based validation, as well as the deployment of models and feedback from real-world operations.

The three companies bring distinct, complementary capabilities to the partnership. PEM Motion contributes expertise in production engineering, industrialization, and implementation in real manufacturing environments.

Vector brings its globally leading expertise in embedded systems, standardized data and communication protocols, as well as data governance and compliance. FMC3 Robotics provides its embodied AI brain platform along with data collection solutions tailored to it.

Dr Thomas Beck, managing director, Vector Informatik, says:“The industrial deployment of embodied AI requires a shared technological foundation built on standardized interfaces, trusted communication, and the secure integration of diverse systems.

“Together with FMC3 Robotics and PEM Motion, we are contributing our expertise in embedded software, connectivity, integration, safety, and security to help build precisely that foundation and enable intelligent robotic systems to scale reliably for industrial use.”

Professor Dr-Ing Achim Kampker, MBA, PEM Motion, says:“In global competition, a key factor will be how quickly we can harness the potential of AI and humanoid robots in industrial environments.

“This requires a broad range of expertise and a deep understanding of industrial processes and realities, particularly in small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Dr Joachim Fetzer, president of Europe, FMC3 Robotics, says:“Industrial embodied AI is not only a model challenge; it is also a data and systems challenge.

“Robots need high-quality data from real physical interaction, together with the infrastructure to train, validate, deploy, and continuously improve their intelligence. This cooperation brings together the capabilities needed to build that foundation for manufacturing.”

By connecting real industrial environments, standardized data technologies, and embodied AI, the partners aim to create an industry-ready foundation for translating physical interactions into robust robotic intelligence.

To this end, the parties intend to establish a joint venture in Germany to advance the industrial scaling of embodied AI.