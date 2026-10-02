A3 Releases Final Safety Standard For Industrial Mobile Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) has announced ANSI/A3 R15.08-3-2026, American National Standard for Industrial Mobile Robots, Safety Requirements, Part 3: Use of IMR Applications is now available for purchase, completing the three-part R15.08 series for industrial mobile robot (IMR) safety.

R15.08 Part 3 focuses specifically on the responsibilities of users operating IMR applications in the workplace.

It provides requirements and guidance for maintaining acceptable risk throughout day-to-day operations and the machinery lifecycle, including risk assessment, management of change, employee training, and periodic reviews and inspections.

The complete R15.08 series addresses safety across the lifecycle of an IMR application, including:

Part 1: Safety requirements for industrial mobile robots Part 2: Safety requirements for IMR systems and applications Part 3: NEW – Safety requirements for the continued use of IMR applications in day-to-day operations

Part 3 was developed in conjunction with Part 3 of the ANSI/A3 R15.06 industrial robot safety standard to provide users with consistent guidance for the safe continued operation of robot systems, whether working with fixed industrial robots or industrial mobile robots.

The standard is now available for purchase as a PDF download through A3's online store. Professionals can also purchase the complete R15.08 Parts 1, 2 and 3 bundle.