Sotheby's Offers Horatio Nelson Archive With $8 Million High Estimate

MENAFN - USA Art News) Following last year's sale of items belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte, including his worn stockings and other“deeply personal relics that reflected the inner world” of the French emperor, Sotheby's is now focusing on the personal life of his rival, Admiral. The auction house will presentrelated to Nelson in a sealed-bid sale, estimated to reach as high as

The collection includes personal letters to his mistress, Emma Hamilton, and his determined attempts to learn to write with his left hand after losing his right arm at the 1797 Battle of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Bidding for the single lot will open online on October 21, coinciding with Trafalgar Day, and will conclude on November 18. Selected highlights from the archive will be on public display at Sotheby's New Bond Street headquarters for one week starting when the sale begins.

This auction follows a sale last summer at Sotheby's Paris, where 112 lots from the collection of Napoleon enthusiast Pierre-Jean Chalençon generated €8.7 million ($9.6 million). Those items featured Napoleon's distinctive bicorne hat, a heraldic sword from his 1804 coronation, his personal seal, a camp bed, and the aforementioned worn stockings. The Nelson archive transports the auction house back to the same historical period through the English commander, whose decisive victory at Trafalgar in 1805 played a crucial role in foiling Napoleon's plans to invade Britain.

This collection represents the largest private trove of Nelson's letters, meticulously assembled over 40 years by the late British collector Clive Richards, who passed away in 2021. The archive contains 168 autograph letters by the naval commander, alongside battle papers, family documents, naval logs, and books from the libraries of both Nelson and Hamilton. According to Gabriel Heaton, Sotheby's books and manuscripts specialist, the decision to offer the material as a single lot underscores the overall strength of the archive.“There are many wonderful highlights in the collection, but it is even more potent when considered as an entire collection,” he told ARTnews.

The material offers an intimate glimpse into Nelson's life beyond the battlefield, revealing his personality, relationships, and the physical challenges faced by one of the UK's most celebrated naval figures. Heaton added:“We see a man who has a grand sense of his own importance, we see emotion expressed without fear, we see exactly how he inspired his 'band of brothers,' and we have an intimate and privileged view as one of the great love stories unfolds through letters.” The letters to Hamilton are particularly revealing. Nelson's relationship with her began while he was married to Frances Nisbet and she was married to Sir William Hamilton, the British ambassador to Naples. Their affair was widely known, and the trio eventually lived together.

While these letters illuminate their relationship, offering insight into Nelson away from his public image as a decorated naval commander, his correspondence also chronicles his career progression through the Royal Navy and the major conflicts in which he participated. Naval logs and battle papers provide a detailed documentary record of the campaigns that established him as a national hero.“In his own pen we follow his career from beginning to end,” Heaton stated.“This collection provides an extraordinarily rich and complex portrait of one of the most compelling figures in British history.”

Richards' widow, Sylvia, explained that her husband's interest in Nelson stemmed from a broader fascination with British history and historical figures such as Isambard Kingdom Brunel. She noted:“For some forty years, success in business enabled him to seek and purchase the very best and rarest letters of Nelson in his desire to ensure they were preserved and treasured in the future.” However, Richards never viewed himself as the true owner of the material.“Clive truly believed he was only the custodian, and that they should be shared and studied by historians,” Sylvia said. He also stipulated that the letters be sold after his death, with the proceeds benefiting the Clive Richards Foundation, a charity he established with Sylvia, which supports education, healthcare, heritage, and the arts.

Among the most historically significant items are Nelson's handwritten reports on the battles of the Nile and Copenhagen, along with his battle plans for Trafalgar. Historian and broadcaster Dominic Sandbrook described them as ranking“alongside the most sacred texts of our national history.” However, the archive also reveals the less triumphant aspects of Nelson's career. Letters written after he lost sight in one eye, and later after the amputation of his right arm, directly illustrate the consequences of his injuries. In one letter, Nelson admits to having“not the hand of a ready writer,” a poignant reminder of the physical cost of the career that led to his national hero status.

According to Heaton, the decision to sell the archive as a single lot reflects a growing demand for extensive historical collections, rather than individual celebrity documents. Sotheby's has previously brought significant collections, such as the Honresfield Library, to market, and now the Nelson archive, encouraging buyers to acquire the complete story rather than select individual items. The question of whether the archive will remain in Britain also arises. Heaton mentioned that Richards was“proudly British” and would have preferred the collection to stay in the UK, but he also recognized that collectors and institutions globally were capable of preserving it.

Nelson-related material has historically achieved notable prices at auction. In 2002, a Sotheby's sale of 93 lots from the Alexander Davison Collection fetched £1.84 million ($2.5 million). This included £300,000 ($410,000) for a sword presented to Nelson by Sultan Selim III and £240,000 ($330,000) for a bloodstained purse reportedly in his pocket when he was fatally wounded at Trafalgar. More recently, in 2024, a Nelson order of battle for Trafalgar sold at Christie's for £32,760 ($45,000), surpassing its high estimate of £20,000 ($27,500).

Source: ARTnews