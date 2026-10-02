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Francis Lee Rogers, Central Park Painter, Found Dead At 63


2026-10-02 02:09:17
(MENAFN- USA Art News) Francis Lee Rogers, a 63-year-old artist known for her paintings of Central Park's birds, passed away on Sunday, September 27. Law enforcement sources informed the New York Post that Rogers, who was unhoused, was discovered beaten to death under a park gazebo she used as her home. However, the New York Police Department did not confirm her identity to Hyperallergic due to an ongoing investigation.

Rogers was a familiar presence in Central Park, especially in the heavily wooded section known as the Ramble, where she pursued her passions for birdwatching and painting. Robert“Birding Bob” DeCandido drew a comparison between Rogers and the acclaimed folk landscape painter, telling Hyperallergic in a phone interview,“We used to call her the Grandma Moses of Central Park. But she probably wouldn't want all this sympathy. She didn't call attention to herself.”

The artist navigated a challenging life path before finding her artistic space in Central Park. She used multiple names throughout her life, including Elise Bainbridge Hill, the name under which she was featured in Karen Gehres's 2007 documentary, Begging Naked. In the film, Rogers shared her experiences of running away from home as a teenager, engaging in sex work, overcoming heroin addiction, and ultimately dedicating herself to her art.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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