A Rare Video Of A Working Donkey Shows Demanding Work And Daily Challenges

This powerful video shows a rare 'donkey's-eye view' of the physically demanding work and daily challenges faced by working animals across the world.

In a unique video, 13-year-old donkey Lagdaf is seen struggling in temperatures higher than 36 degrees in Mauritania, where the climate crisis is driving increasingly extreme heat and summer highs can reach a scorching 45°C.

For more than 10 hours a day, donkeys like Lagdaf haul 400 litres of water, more than twice their own body weight, to provide water for their community.

Working animals provide transport in communities where motorised vehicles are often beyond people's financial means and unsuitable for the terrain.

But as Lagdaf carries out his vital role, he faces hazards including plastic waste and busy roads. Plastic bags can be deadly if ingested, while road traffic accidents can cause serious injury or death.

Lagdaf's video, which highlights the plight of millions of working animals worldwide, comes as research of 2,000 UK adults found 77 per cent would like to improve the lives of working animals.

However, 49 per cent confessed they've never done anything to try and help their situation.

Financial constraints (28 per cent), lack of awareness (21 per cent) and time (15 per cent) held most people back, but 51 per cent said viewing footage of working animals would spur them to support working animals.

James Harcourt, chief executive for Working Animals International [] which released the video and commissioned the research ahead of World Animal Day on 4th October, said:“It's really encouraging to see that the majority of people want to improve the lives of working animals.

“But there is clearly a gap between that concern and taking action. We hope Lagdaf's video can help bridge that gap.

“By seeing the world through his eyes, people can better understand the challenges working animals face every day, the essential role they play in their communities and why their welfare matters.”

The study also found 20 per cent of adults aren't confident they could identify a working animal, with 48 per cent not sure whether an ox helps humans, and 37 per cent saying the same of a mule.

And 29 per cent admitted they aren't aware of the work animals play in supporting communities across the planet.

Despite this, 81 per cent believe more should be done to support them. People's biggest concerns were injury or illness, the long working hours and their lack of food and water.

And 83 per cent think working animals are often overlooked, because they are taken for granted and there's a lack of public awareness for them and the amount of work they do.

The OnePoll research also found 65 per cent of people are worried about the impact of the climate crisis on working animals, with droughts and rising temperatures are the biggest concerns.

In fact, 55 per cent agreed the recent UK heatwaves have increased their awareness of the impact the climate crisis will have on animals around the world.

James Harcourt, from Working Animals International, added:“While the research shows there is strong concern for working animals and their welfare, it also highlights a gap in understanding about the vital role they play.

"We hope Lagdaf's story encourages more people to see the world through their eyes and learn more about working animals this World Animal Day.

"At Working Animals International we're working to make sure animals like Lagdaf are no longer overlooked – by improving access to veterinary care, supporting owners and communities, and building greater recognition of working animals and their needs.”