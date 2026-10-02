Investornewsbreaks IBN To Serve As Media Sponsor Of The Thinkequity Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) IBN, an innovative communications and content distribution firm, announced that it will serve as a media sponsor of The ThinkEquity Conference, taking place Oct. 15 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. As an official sponsor, IBN will leverage its corporate communications network and InvestorWire brand to expand awareness of the event and its participants, including syndicating event-related content across more than 5,000 channels and providing coverage across digital platforms reaching more than 2 million people.

The ThinkEquity Conference will bring together public companies, investors and capital markets professionals for company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings. TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ: TRUG) is among the participating companies, with Chairman and Interim CEO Brenner Adams presenting alongside Natalie Hirsch, Interim CEO and CFO of Polymath Research Inc.

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About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients. Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

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About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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