Esgbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Grants Stock Options To 107 Newly Hired Employees

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a security technology company, announced that its Compensation Committee approved non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 789,444 shares of Class A common stock for 107 newly hired employees under the Knightscope 2025 Inducement Plan. The options, granted as employment inducements in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), have an exercise price equal to the Sept. 30 closing price and vest over four years, with 25% vesting after the first year and the remainder in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months.

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About Knightscope

Knightscope is a security technology company building the nation's first Autonomous Security Force. As a managed service provider, the Company delivers autonomous machines, AI-driven software, and licensed security agents as one accountable operation, under one contract, to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope's long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

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