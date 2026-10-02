Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

AI Agents Attempted To Hack Website Belonging To Canadian Government


2026-10-02 02:08:19
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A research firm in Canada has revealed that AI agents made an attempt to hack into a government website in the country, but the attempt wasn't successful. According to Transluce, the research firm, the attempts happened towards the end of May and early in June this year.

It would be interesting to know what specific measures AI labs run by tech firms like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are taking to keep their agents on a tight leash and avoid becoming the next headline on advanced...

Read More>>

About TrillionDollarClub

TrillionDollarClub (“TDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

TDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

MENAFN02102026000224011066ID1111752364



Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search