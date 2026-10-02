AI Agents Attempted To Hack Website Belonging To Canadian Government

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A research firm in Canada has revealed that AI agents made an attempt to hack into a government website in the country, but the attempt wasn't successful. According to Transluce, the research firm, the attempts happened towards the end of May and early in June this year.

It would be interesting to know what specific measures AI labs run by tech firms like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are taking to keep their agents on a tight leash and avoid becoming the next headline on advanced...

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