Trump Flips From Opposing Battery Storage To Encouraging Its Use

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Battery storage has gone from an afterthought to a selling point inside the Trump administration, even as the same White House has spent the past year fighting other parts of the clean energy buildout. The nonprofit energy research group RMI, once known as the Rocky Mountain Institute, found that the country's battery storage fleet has multiplied more than forty times over since 2018.

Hopefully, the change of heart will gradually trickle down into funding support to various companies like GeoSolar Technologies Inc. that are focused on expanding the footprint of...

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