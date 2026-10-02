MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bill Gates is sounding a clear alarm about artificial intelligence. In recent interviews, the Microsoft co-founder said it is completely irresponsible to let powerful AI systems grow without rules, outside checks, and real monitoring by governments. He believes the technology has moved so fast that voluntary promises from companies are no longer enough to keep people safe.

It would be interesting to see what ordinary people have to say on this topic of having regulatory safeguards for AI on platforms like those run by firms like Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) that interface with...

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