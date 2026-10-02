Bitcoin Slides To $83,000 As Crude Oil Prices Climb

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin slipped to about $83,000 at the start of this week, extending a broader retreat across digital assets. Altcoins suffered heavier losses; 91 percent of the assets tracked by the CoinDesk 100 were trading lower. The index fell 2.6 percent to 1,874.

Despite Monday's losses, CoinMarketCap's Altcoin Season Index remained at 65 out of 100, its highest reading in over three months. As the prices of digital assets continue to fluctuate, all eyes will be on the market cap of firms like American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ: ABTC) with high exposure to...

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