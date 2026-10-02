Armed Attacks In Pakistan Reach 12-Year High In September

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL(Pajhwok): Pakistan recorded 225 armed attacks in September, the highest monthly figure in 12 years, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The Pakistani newspaper The News International, citing PICSS data, reported that the number of armed attacks increased by 13 percent in September, up from 199 incidents recorded in August.

The attacks in September left 259 people dead and 242 others injured. In August, similar incidents resulted in 158 deaths and 181 injuries.

Overall, at least 545 people were killed and 261 others injured in September as a result of armed attacks and operations conducted by Pakistani security forces, the report said.

Among those killed were 103 members of the Pakistani security forces, 81 civilians, 15 members of peace committees, and 346 militants.

PICSS also reported that 72 people were abducted in September in incidents linked to militant activity.

This was the highest monthly number of abductions recorded in the past decade, according to the institute.

Balochistan was the worst-affected province during the month, with 131 armed attacks recorded, compared with 89 in August.

The report further said that three attacks in September involved vehicles loaded with explosives and other explosive materials. The attacks killed 45 people and injured 138 others.

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