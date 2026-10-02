MKP Conducts Beach Cleaning Initiative In Collaboration With Ministry Of Municipality

Manithaneya Kalachara Peravai (MKP), an Indian Tamil community organisation in Qatar and an associate organisation of the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) under the aegis of the embassy of India, conducted a beach-cleaning initiative on September 18 at Al Wakra Public Beach.

The event, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality, forms part of MKP's commitment to environmental protection, community participation and social responsibility.

The initiative brought together MKP members and volunteers who actively participated in the beach-cleaning activity, contributing to efforts to maintain Qatar's coastal environment and promote awareness of the importance of keeping public spaces clean and sustainable.

The initiative marked a significant milestone for the Tamil community in Qatar, with MKP becoming the first Tamil community to initiate such an environmental initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality.

Deepak Shetty, general secretary at the ICBF, attended the programme as the chief guest.

He expressed appreciation for MKP's initiative and highlighted the significance of the organisation's collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality.

The activity focused on collecting, separating, and disposing of waste from the beach and surrounding areas, while encouraging participants to recognise their role in protecting the environment.

The initiative also aimed to promote responsible waste management and greater community awareness of environmental sustainability.

MKP's participation reflects the organisation's continued commitment to contributing positively to Qatar's wider society.

Through community-driven initiatives, MKP seeks to encourage members to participate actively in social and environmental activities and support Qatar's efforts toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The event also highlighted the importance of collaboration between government authorities and community organisations in building environmental awareness and encouraging collective responsibility.

MKP expressed its appreciation to the Ministry of Municipality for the opportunity to participate in the initiative, and to all members and volunteers who contributed to its success.

The initiative stands as a proud milestone for MKP and the Tamil community in Qatar, reaffirming the community's commitment to environmental responsibility, social service and active participation in society.