One Hundred Days In: A Reflection To The Cascale Community
|Member Ask
|Short-Term Action (Q4 2026)
|Long-Term Direction
|A value proposition I can explain internally, including to my CFO
|Business value of sustainability for each member type. A clear guide to what members can expect from Cascale membership. Monthly policy monitoring across the EU, U.S., and APAC, and policy deep dives on trade (October webinar) and energy (November).
|A clear and enhanced value proposition from the 2030 strategy; Higg Index data mapped more clearly to CSRD and other regulatory frameworks
|Clearer Cascale and Worldly roles
|A clear division: Cascale convenes members and stewards the methodology; Worldly delivers the platform.
|Cascale investing in turning measurement into shared insight and collective action
|Data turned into action
|New Peer Action Groups turning Higg FEM data into practical action. The Higg BRM 2025 Benchmark and the Member Analytics Portal, with new FEP, and GHG dashboards. Climate Partnership (October) and biomass (November) peer exchanges, and the quarterly Climate Action and Decent Work Communities of Practice.
|Data into decisions, and collective action that changes outcomes
|Manufacturer voices heard
|A revamped governance approach through the Technical Advisory Council (TAC), the Membership & Stakeholder Advisory Council (MAC), and task forces including Higg FSLM CAF 2.0 Scoring. The Better Buying Snapshot Survey opens in October, giving manufacturers an anonymous way to rate the purchasing practices of the brands they work with.
|Manufacturers at the table as partners
|Less fragmentation
|Deciding where Cascale leads, where it convenes, and where it steps back, as part of the 2030 strategy now in development.
|Fewer parallel initiatives, and more problems solved together through programmatic partnerships
|A pathway for small and mid-sized members
|Smaller brands and retailers get a baseline from the Higg BRM, benchmarked against peers. The new ESG Improvement Program pilot takes small cohorts through focused sprints to close foundational gaps, each ending in a concrete deliverable. The FEP Module, the Foundational Environmental Performance question set drawn from Higg FEM, gives smaller factories a simpler way in (Ask Me Anything: FEP, October).
|Clear segmented services by membership type; the next EIP cohort enrolled
The Higg FEM remains the backbone of how this industry measures facility environmental performance, and the Higg FEM 2026 cadence goes live this quarter. The FEP Module builds on it, using Higg FEM questions, as another way in for smaller factories or factories new to this journey.
On roles, Cascale convenes members and builds the foundation: the methodology, shaped with members, of what is worth measuring and why. Worldly turns that into software members use at scale. What we have not invested in enough - and what 15 years of data now makes possible - is the third piece: turning measurement into shared insight and collective action. That is where Cascale is putting renewed focus.
December brings the longer answer. The system map we began in Athens will become a 10-year vision, a 2030 strategy, and 2027 priorities. When you see it, I hope you will recognize what you told us.
That value has to be earned. There is trust to rebuild. There are manufacturers who still do not feel fully heard. There are brands waiting for clearer value. There is an industry asking us to help run fewer parallel initiatives and solve more problems together. That is a fair challenge.
I cannot promise perfection. I cannot promise we will do everything everyone asks. But I can promise this:
We will keep listening, especially when it is uncomfortable.
We will be clear about where Cascale leads, where Cascale convenes, and where Cascale should step back.
And we will measure ourselves by what changes on the ground.
Here is the challenge in front of us: to turn the largest shared sustainability and risk intelligence this industry has built into collective action - data into decisions, ambition into results - for a resilient supply chain, a livable planet, and decent work for the hands that make it possible.
As Goethe wrote:
“Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Willing is not enough; we must do.”
That is the work ahead. And we are just getting started.Additional Media Images
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