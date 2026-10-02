Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Global Coalition To Defeat ISIS In Iraq And Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: The State of Qatar participated in a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria, held in the Italian capital Rome.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Italian Republic and Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations agencies in Rome.

Representatives of 32 countries, the European Union and a number of relevant international organizations also participated in the meeting.

Participants discussed ways to identify the financial and logistical support needed to ensure the safe detention of individuals affiliated with ISIS who are in Iraq and Syria or have been displaced to them, as well as their repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration into society, and prosecution where appropriate.

The meeting also discussed several priority issues, including securing tangible and coordinated support from members of the Global Coalition to meet Iraq and Syria's counterterrorism needs. These include strengthening detention capacity, sustaining health services and healthcare facilities, and finding solutions for displaced persons who are currently or were previously in northeastern Syria