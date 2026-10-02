Qatar Advances To Asian Games Padel Final After Defeating Iran
Nagoya: Qatar's Rashed Nawaf and Mishari Nawaf have reached the men's padel final at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
The Qatari pair defeated Iran's Hami Joulistan and Aria Roghani 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-final on Friday.
They will face Malaysia's Christian Didier Chin and Aidan Younes in Saturday's final.
The Malaysian pair reached the final after beating Iran's Farzad Shahi and Amir Mohammad Jamshidi 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the other semi-final.
The Qatari duo produced a strong performance to secure their place in the final and continue their run in the competition.
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