Sheikh Joaan Attends Saint-Cloud Opener Msaieed And Balsam Land Qatar Arabian Trophies For Al Shaqab Racing On Eve Of Flagship Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Paris: Watched by HE Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan Al-Thani, top-flight-flight sport launched the 2026 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend at Saint-Cloud on Friday, October 2, with a Group 1 PA double-header sponsored by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC).

In attendance was a senior QREC delegation comprising Chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al-Attiyah, Vice Chairman Rashid bin Nasser Sraiya Al-Kaabi, and Board Members Khalifa bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah and Abdulrahman bin Mansour Al-Mansour, alongside France Galop Chairman Guillaume de Saint-Seine and Vice Chairman Arnaud de Seyssel.

On the track, Al Shaqab Racing asserted absolute dominance by sweeping both Group 1 contests. HE Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan Al-Thani accepted the trophy for the Gr.1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches over 2,000m at Saint-Cloud from QREC Board Member Abdulrahman bin Mansour Al-Mansour, in the presence of France Galop President Guillaume de Saint-Seine. The victory came after the Mister Ginoux filly Balsam landed the second of the two titles to record her breakthrough Group 1 triumph under jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot for trainer Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte, who secured a 1-2 finish by also conditioning the runner-up, Narbonne.

Earlier on the card, roughly just an hour earlier, and also carrying the colours of Al Shaqab Racing, the Azadi colt Msaieed struck in the Gr.1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains for 3-year-olds, securing a maiden top-level victory under jockey Jean-Bernard Eyquem for trainer Thomas Fourcy. QREC Vice Chairman Rashid bin Nasser Sraiya Al-Kaabi presented the trophies to the winning connections, in the presence of France Galop Vice President Arnaud de Seyssel.

Msaieed Claims the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains

Msaieed (Azadi), the three-year-old Purebred Arabian colt, made a big impression by winning the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains over 2000m. The race was reserved for three-year-old colts and geldings and attracted a field of nine runners.

Trained by Thomas Fourcy, ridden by Jean-Bernard Eyquem, and owned & bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Msaieed produced a strong performance to claim his first Gr.1 (PA) success.

Msaieed had finished third on his debut over 2100m before opening his account on his next start over the same distance at Tarbes.

Msaieed jumped well from stall one and was soon settled in midfield, racing close to the inside rail and travelling a little keenly behind Neuf De Faust (Mister Ginoux). Zahim (Al Mamun Monlau) led the field, with the runners racing a few metres away from the rail. The favourite Almoshahar (Af Albahar) was held up at the back of the field. The order remained unchanged down the back straight. Entering the final straight, Msaieed was travelling well while most of his rivals were already being asked for an effort. Inside the final 400m, Zahim continued to lead, with Eljas Du Bienn (Muntaser Al Khalediah) moving up alongside him. Neuf De Faust tried to find a way between the two, while Msaieed switched towards the outside to make his challenge, still travelling comfortably. Inside the final 200m, Msaieed made strong progress on the outside and quickly took the lead. Neuf De Faust tried to hold on for second, while the favourite Almoshahar was staying on further out. Msaieed pulled further clear in the closing stages to win by two lengths. Neuf De Faust finished second, with Almoshahar taking third.

Bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Msaieed is out of Traina (Amer), who is out of Kerjam (Dormane), a winner over 2000m at four and over 2200m at Abu Dhabi at six.

Traina is a half-sister to Rim (Azadi), a winner over 1400m at three, a Gr.1 (PA) winner over 2200m at four, and a Gr.2 (PA) winner over 2000m at four. Rim was also placed several times at the highest level over distances ranging from 1600m to 2000m.

Msaieed is also a half-brother to Al Gharafah (Azadi), who was placed over 2000m in Qatar at four.

Balsam Opens Her Account at the Highest Level in the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches

Balsam (Mister Ginoux), a three-year-old Purebred Arabian filly, won the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches over 2000m at Saint-Cloud. The race was open to three-year-old Purebred Arabian fillies and attracted a field of thirteen runners.

Trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte, ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot, and owned & bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Balsam produced a strong performance to claim her first Gr.1 (PA) success.

It was a double on the card for Al Shaqab Racing, after Msaieed had taken the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains earlier on the card.

Balsam had finished second on her debut over 2000m at La Teste before finishing second in a Gr.1 (PA) over 2000m at Deauville on her next start. She had raced only twice before this first win.

Balsam jumped well and was soon settled behind the leaders. Into the first bend, runners on the outside kept moving forward and then came across, and Balsam found herself in sixth place behind Ayla (Al Mourtajez). Si Chic Al Maury (Manark) led the field at an even pace. Down the back straight the order remained unchanged, with every runner happy in her place. Balsam was still travelling comfortably in sixth, just ahead of Al Samsamah (Af Albahar). Entering the final bend, Si Chic Al Maury was still in front and showing signs of immaturity, while Balsam looked full of running. Into the home straight, the fillies in front of Balsam shifted towards the outside, notably Ayla, while Pierre-Charles Boudot had still not asked his filly for an effort. Inside the final 400m, Si Chic Al Maury continued to lead as Balsam began to make progress and moved up on the outside of the leader. Inside the final 300m, Balsam was in a battle with Narbonne (Af Albahar) and Neila Al Maury, who were both racing on the inside, while Balsam was out on her own on the outside. Inside the final 200m, Balsam found more and pulled clear to win quite easily by two and a half lengths. Narbonne finished second, with Ss Lora (Af Albahar) taking third.

Bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Balsam is out of Prosherpine (Al Sakbe), who won over 1400m at five. Balsam is a half-sister to Fetown (Tm Fred Texas), who was second twice over 1500m at Doha at four, finished second over 2000m at five, and was also second over 1600m at four. Proserpine is a half-sister to Djesabelle (Dormane), a winner over 2200m and 2400m at four, over 2100m, 2300m and 2200m at five, and over 1900m at six.

Spotlight moves to ParisLongchamp for weekend showpiece

Attention turns to ParisLongchamp today for two days of world-class sport, building towards Sunday's marquee double-header of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) and the Qatar Arabian World Cup (G1 PA). Saturday's nine-race card sets a relentless pace, featuring three Group 1s and three Group 2s, with strong Qatari repress entation throughout.

Racing gets underway at 2:23 pm Qatar time, screened live on Al Kass TV and across QREC digital platforms. The 3,000m Qatar Prix Chaudenay (G2) for three-year-olds kicks off proceedings with eight declared, before a seven-runner field tackles the Qatar Prix Dollar (G2) over 1,950m, where the Wathnan Racing pair of First Look and Silawi feature prominently.

Dual Qatari Challenge for Juments Group 1 Glory

The third race keeps the spotlight firmly on Purebred Arabians with the Gr.1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Juments over 2,000m. A field of 12 top-tier four-year-old fillies will line up, spearheaded by a dual Qatari challenge aiming to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Hajmah now five-year-old Hajmah captured this title twelve months ago in the colours of Al Shaqab Racing under Christophe Soumillon for trainer Thomas Fourcy, before stepping up to target Sunday's Qatar Arabian World Cup. Her victory secured a second win in the race for Al Shaqab Racing and a fourth for Fourcy, who now bids for a second consecutive triumph alongside the Qatari operation through Amjaad, partnering Pierre-Charles Boudot.

The Qatari assault is strengthened by Fakhira, who carries the silks of Khalifa bin Sheail Al Kuwari under Soumillon as part of Fourcy's formidable five-runner hand. Fourcy also saddles Aurelien Lemaitre aboard HM Miyar, Fabrice Veron riding Labwa Al Cham, and Theo Bachelot teaming up with MN Shahrazad. Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte fields Melodie Du Croate under Tom Marquand alongside the Guillaume Guedj-Gay-ridden TS Waseema, while Damien Watrigant relies on Manarah El Izz with Cristian Demuro and Altamira under Marvin Grandin. The 12-runner field is completed by Francois Rohaut's pair, Kiaora Du Soleil under Ioritz Mendizabal and Shagaf under Stephane Pasquier, alongside the Jean-Francois Bernard-trained Athena, who has Jean-Bernard Eyquem in the saddle.

Further Group action sees Wathnan Racing's Earth Shot feature in an eleven-runner field for the Qatar Prix de Royallieu (G1) over 2,800m. The operation is also represented in the day's marathon test, the 4,000m Qatar Prix du Cadran (G1), where French Master lines up among ten contenders for the 4-year-old and older division. Black-type proceedings conclude with the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein (G2) over 1,600m, where a ten-strong field features a twin Wathnan assault courtesy of Diego Ventura and Fallen Angel.