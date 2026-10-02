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Civil Defense Contains Fire At Al Khor Port
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
In a post on X, the ministry said the fire was brought under control without any injuries reported.
Doha, Qatar: The Civil Defense brought under control a fire that broke out aboard a marine vessel at Al Khor Port, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.
In a post on X, the ministry said the fire was brought under control without any injuries reported.
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