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Civil Defense Contains Fire At Al Khor Port

Civil Defense Contains Fire At Al Khor Port


2026-10-02 02:05:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Defense brought under control a fire that broke out aboard a marine vessel at Al Khor Port, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.

In a post on X, the ministry said the fire was brought under control without any injuries reported.

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The Peninsula

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