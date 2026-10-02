Prime Minister Offers Condolences To Iran Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has offered the State of Qatar's condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi following the passing of his sister.

The condolences were conveyed during a telephone conversation between the two officials.

HE Sheikh Mohammed expressed sympathy to the Iranian foreign minister and his family and offered prayers for the deceased.