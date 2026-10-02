United States Cuts Off Hamas Financing Network

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today's designations by the U.S. Department of the Treasury target a Hamas military operative in Gaza and a France-based fundraising network that used sham charities and cryptocurrency to collect nearly $2 million for Hamas in recent years.

This action underscores the enduring U.S. commitment to dismantling Hamas's global support networks and denying the group the resources it needs to plan and carry out terrorism that threatens the security of Americans, our partners, and the broader Middle East. It reflects close coordination between the Department of State, the Department of the Treasury, and the FBI to expose how Hamas exploits humanitarian and charitable structures abroad to disguise terrorist financing as legitimate aid work.

The United States will continue working with partner governments, including France, to identify and hold accountable individuals and organizations that provide Hamas cover to raise and transfer funds internationally. Disrupting these networks is central to broader U.S. efforts to isolate Hamas, protect the integrity of legitimate humanitarian assistance to Gazan civilians, and support conditions for lasting regional stability.

We are committed to ensuring that humanitarian aid can be delivered by reliable and safe organizations that advance legitimate Palestinian interests and lasting peace in the region.

Today's designations were issued pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended by E.O. 13886, the United States' core counterterrorism sanctions authority. On October 31, 2001, the U.S. Department of State designated Hamas pursuant to E.O. 13224 for having committed, or posing a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals, or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States. Hamas is also designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.