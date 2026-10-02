Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) Offers $3,000 Credit To Expand Bank Statement Mortgage Business

Beeline Holdings has launched a Rate Optimization Program, offering a $3,000 lender credit on qualifying Bank Statement mortgages. The offer applies to purchase and refinance loans of at least $250,000 locked by October 31, 2026. The program targets self-employed borrowers and people with non-traditional income who may not fit conventional mortgage underwriting. Beeline's strategic shift toward Non-Qualified Mortgage products has helped improve loan economics, according to the company. Beeline reported Q2 2026 revenue of $2.6 million, up 57% year over year, and says Q3 is shaping up to be among its strongest quarters.

Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), an expanding digital mortgage platform offering a quicker and easier path to homeownership, has now introduced a $3,000 lender credit for qualifying Bank Statement mortgages, seeking to expand a business line aimed at self-employed borrowers as the company reports continued momentum in its shift toward higher-margin Non-Qualified Mortgage products.

Announced September 22, the Rate Optimization Program applies to purchase and refinance mortgages of at least $250,000 that are locked by October 31, 2026. Eligible borrowers may use the credit toward qualifying closing costs, an...

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