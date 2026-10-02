Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) Management Outlines Pipeline, Path From Exploration To Production

Company president notes access to NA capital and finance experts, key management team and deep operational, logistical and technical expertise. The company's first project is Skaergaard, a deposit dominated by palladium and gold. Greenland Mines' second project, Sarfartoq, targets neodymium and praseodymium, two rare earth elements used in powerful magnets.

China mines more than two-thirds of the world's rare earth elements and processes up to 90% of them. That concentration concerns Western governments and manufacturers alike. Export controls from Beijing have already pushed up prices and disrupted supply chains for the magnets used in cars, wind turbines and defense systems. Analysts project a 36% global shortfall in neodymium and praseodymium supply by 2030, even accounting for new production outside China. Greenland Mines' (NASDAQ: GRML) wants to be part of the answer. In a newly released podcast, Greenland Mines president Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard laid out how Greenland Mines plans to develop two large mineral deposits outside China's reach.

During the IBN MiningNewsWire podcast, Stensgaard spoke about the company's strategy, leadership team and project pipeline, describing Greenland Mines as built specifically around its Greenland assets.“We have access to North American capital and finance market experts, and we have a management team spanning the U.S., Denmark and Greenland, bringing...

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