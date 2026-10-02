TRON DAO Discusses Compliance, Quantum Readiness And Law Enforcement Dialogue At INTERPOL NTF

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), participated in the 5th INTERPOL New Technologies Forum (NTF), held September 29–30 at the Complexity Science Hub in Vienna. Co-hosted by INTERPOL, the Bavarian State Ministry of Justice, and the Complexity Science Hub, the two-day forum brought together experts from law enforcement, international organizations, academia, and the technology sector to examine emerging technologies and the evolving challenges facing investigators in decentralized environments. Discussions centered on the theme“NextGen Investigation: Decoding Emerging Technologies.”

John Hurston, General Counsel, U.S. at TRON, joined the panel“Future Usage of Decentralized Ledgers and Their Impact for Law Enforcement” on September 30. Moderated by Dr. Tom Barbereau, Senior Scientist at TNO, the panel also featured Luke Szramowski of Cypherstack, Daniel Leon of Europol, and Dr. Vladimír Veselý of Brno University of Technology.

The discussion examined how distributed ledger technologies may evolve over the next five years and what those developments could mean for law enforcement, regulators, developers, and blockchain networks. Hurston addressed the future of the broader crypto ecosystem, the role of transparent public blockchains in supporting compliance and investigative capabilities, and the tradeoffs between transparency and privacy-preserving technologies.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of preparing blockchain infrastructure for emerging security challenges. Hurston pointed to TRON's deployment of end-to-end post-quantum signature support on its Nile testnet as a concrete step toward strengthening the network against potential future advances in quantum computing.

The panel concluded with a broader discussion around what technologists and investigators can build together over the next five years, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration as distributed ledger technologies and investigative tools evolve in parallel.

TRON DAO's participation in the 5th INTERPOL New Technologies Forum reflects its continued engagement with law enforcement, academia, policymakers, and technology experts on the technical and regulatory questions shaping the future of blockchain infrastructure. These efforts complement TRON's broader focus on security, compliance, and institutional readiness as the network continues to expand its role in global blockchain-based payments and settlement.

TRON recently surpassed $30 trillion in cumulative transfer volume, while continuing to expand institutional access through initiatives including the Canary Staked TRX ETF, TRX spot and futures products on Bitnomial, expanded custody support from Anchorage Digital, and the launch of the tokenized Hamilton Lane SCOPE Fund on TRON. Together, these developments reflect TRON DAO's broader focus on strengthening security, compliance, and institutional readiness across its blockchain infrastructure.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of October 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 406 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Contact

Yeweon Park

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