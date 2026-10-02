8 Reasons It's Almost Impossible To Get Substantial Life Insurance After 70

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Life insurance after 70 can come with higher premiums and lower coverage limits, especially for applicants seeking substantial benefits. Comparing policy restrictions and existing financial resources can help families identify practical options – Shutterstock

Life insurance after 70 can turn into an expensive exercise in frustration, especially for someone seeking enough coverage to protect a spouse or leave money to the family. Some insurers offer policies to applicants in their seventies and beyond, but substantial coverage often comes with tougher underwriting, higher premiums, or restrictions that make the purchase less attractive.

The distinction matters because a $10,000 policy for funeral expenses serves a very different purpose from a $250,000 policy designed to replace a spouse's income or help heirs manage an estate. Age alone does not automatically shut the door, and insurers differ in their rules. However, several forces make large policies harder to obtain as applicants grow older.

1. Insurers See a Shorter Window for Collecting Premiums

Life insurance companies calculate premiums around the likelihood that they will pay a death benefit. As applicants age, that likelihood generally rises, leaving insurers less time to collect premiums before a claim occurs. A policy that made financial sense at 45 can look considerably more expensive at 72.

That calculation becomes especially noticeable with substantial coverage. A large death benefit exposes an insurer to a bigger potential payout, so the company must price the policy accordingly. An older applicant may qualify, but the resulting premium can strain a retirement budget. Paying thousands of dollars annually for coverage also competes with everyday expenses, from property taxes to prescription costs.

2. Medical History Can Complicate Approval

An application for substantial life insurance may trigger questions about heart disease, cancer, diabetes, kidney problems, medications, and previous hospitalizations. Depending on the policy, an insurer may request medical records, a health examination, or additional testing. Even applicants who feel perfectly capable of managing daily life can encounter underwriting concerns.

Age does not automatically mean poor health, and a diagnosis does not automatically mean rejection. Insurers assess individual risks under their own underwriting guidelines. Still, several conditions together can complicate an application, particularly if the applicant recently experienced a serious medical event. A company may offer a smaller benefit, charge a higher premium, postpone its decision, or decline coverage altogether.

3. Many Term Life Policies Stop Accepting Older Applicants

Term life insurance appeals to people who need a large benefit for a defined period. A policy might protect a spouse while a mortgage remains outstanding or provide financial support until children become independent. Unfortunately, many insurers set maximum ages for new applicants, and some term products stop accepting applications around age 70 or 75.

That creates a problem for someone who reaches 72 without coverage and suddenly wants substantial protection. A 20-year term policy would extend well into their nineties, which many insurers will not offer. Some companies offer shorter terms or permanent coverage instead. The practical move involves asking about the maximum application age, available term lengths, and premium changes before completing a lengthy application.

4. Guaranteed-Issue Policies Usually Offer Much Smaller Benefits

Guaranteed-issue life insurance can appeal to applicants who struggle with medical underwriting. These policies generally skip health-based approval questions, although eligibility rules and other restrictions still apply. The catch often sits in the coverage amount. Many products target final expenses rather than large inheritances or substantial income replacement.

For example, someone seeking $200,000 for a surviving spouse may discover that a guaranteed-issue policy offers only a fraction of that amount. State availability, maximum enrollment ages, and benefit limits vary by insurer and product. Some policies also restrict the death benefit during an initial period, often paying back premiums plus interest instead of the full benefit if death occurs from a covered natural cause during that period. Accidental-death provisions may differ. Read the actual contract before treating guaranteed acceptance as guaranteed immediate access to the entire death benefit.

5. Permanent Coverage Can Demand More Money Upfront

Whole life and universal life insurance can provide lifelong protection when the policy meets its terms and required payments continue. Unlike term insurance, permanent coverage can remain in force beyond a specified period, making it relevant to people who want an eventual inheritance or money for final expenses. However, permanent insurance generally costs more than term coverage for comparable initial benefits.

Older applicants face another wrinkle: substantial lifelong coverage can require premiums that consume money needed elsewhere. A policy costing several hundred dollars monthly could compete with home maintenance, travel, or savings for unexpected medical expenses. Some products also require a large single premium, tying up cash that the policyholder might otherwise need. Before buying, request a clear illustration showing guaranteed values, projected values, premium obligations, and what happens if payments stop. An attractive death benefit means little if the household cannot comfortably maintain the policy.

6. Insurers May Question Whether the Coverage Amount Makes Sense

Life insurance applications often require applicants to explain their financial need for the requested benefit. Insurers may consider income, assets, existing coverage, outstanding obligations, and the intended purpose of the policy. These checks help companies assess whether the proposed amount fits the applicant's financial circumstances.

Someone requesting a large policy after retirement might have a legitimate reason, such as supporting a financially dependent spouse or addressing a business obligation. Yet an application for a very large benefit without a clear financial justification could face additional scrutiny. Insurers establish their own underwriting limits and documentation requirements. Applicants can prepare by gathering information about existing policies, debts, income sources, and financial responsibilities. A clear explanation of the intended protection can help an insurer evaluate the request, although it cannot guarantee approval.

7. New Coverage May Cost More Than the Financial Problem It Solves

A policy's face value can grab attention while its total cost hides in the paperwork. Consider someone who wants $100,000 to help a spouse manage future expenses. If premiums consume a large share of monthly retirement income, maintaining that protection could create financial pressure long before the policy pays anything.

There is also a difference between insuring a temporary obligation and providing money for an expense that will eventually occur. A mortgage nearing payoff may require less protection than a newly issued 30-year loan. Funeral costs, meanwhile, may call for a much smaller benefit than replacing years of household income. Reviewing the actual financial gap can reveal whether a large policy still serves a useful purpose. Existing savings, pension benefits, Social Security survivor benefits, and other resources may also affect how much additional coverage a household needs.

8. The Best Alternative May Not Be a New Insurance Policy

Older adults sometimes focus so heavily on buying life insurance that they overlook other ways to prepare their families financially. A dedicated savings account, accessible investments, or a deliberate estate plan may address some needs without requiring another monthly premium. These options do not replicate life insurance, but they can form part of a broader financial plan.

Each alternative carries trade-offs. Savings remain available during life, but their balance can shrink as expenses arise. Investments fluctuate in value, while estate planning documents help organize assets rather than create new money. Existing life insurance may also offer options worth reviewing before replacement. The NAIC cautions consumers against dropping an existing policy without carefully examining the replacement. Keeping affordable coverage already in force can prove more practical than surrendering it and trying to qualify for a new policy later.

After 70, Start With the Financial Need, Not the Face Value

Substantial life insurance after 70 is difficult to obtain for several reasons, but it is not universally impossible. Some insurers offer permanent policies at older ages, while guaranteed-issue products provide another route for applicants who cannot qualify medically. Coverage limits, prices, and eligibility depend on the specific contract, insurer, and applicant.

Start by identifying the expense the policy needs to cover. Then compare available coverage amounts, total premiums, waiting periods, and exclusions across several insurers. Check whether existing insurance already addresses part of the need, and consult a licensed insurance professional if the options become difficult to compare. A policy should protect the household's finances, not quietly undermine them through payments that strain the retirement budget.

Would you consider buying life insurance after 70, or would you prefer to build savings for your family's future expenses? Let's chat about it below in our comments.