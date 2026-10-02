Samaritan Center Hosts 34Th Annual Soup Bowl November 5 In Vero Beach

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Indian River Clay potters donate more than 1,000 handmade bowls, with soup and pottery available at the Heritage Center and 20+ locations across Indian River County to support homeless families

Indian River Clay potters donate more than 1,000 handmade bowls, with soup and pottery available at the Heritage Center and 20+ locations across Indian River County to support homeless families

Handmade soup bowls

Indian River Clay potters donate more than 1,000 handmade bowls, with soup and pottery available at the Heritage Center and 20+ locations across Indian River County to support homeless families

Indian River Clay potters donate 1,000+ bowls; soup and pottery available at Heritage Center and 20+ locations across Indian River County to support homeless

- Renee Bireley, Samaritan Center Development ManagerVERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach 's Samaritan Center will host its 34th Annual Soup Bowl fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vero Beach Heritage Center.The longtime community tradition offers handmade pottery and soup in exchange for donations. Area businesses, places of worship and community organizations will also serve soup and offer bowls at their own locations across Indian River County. For event details, visit the Samaritan Center Soup Bowl on Facebook:The Soup Bowl supports a simple mission: every family deserves more than shelter. They deserve dignity, stability and hope for the future. The Samaritan Center provides 24/7 shelter and care for homeless families, keeping families together while offering case management, counseling, trauma support, life skills and educational programs that lead to independence. Since its founding, the Center has helped 750 families, including more than 1,250 children, build brighter futures."With the simple act of buying a bowl of soup or pottery, anyone can join us in helping families go from homelessness to living independently," said Renee Bireley, Samaritan Center Development Manager. "You'll help some of the neediest in our community, and in return, receive artfully crafted bowls that serve as gifts, keepsakes and powerful reminders of your kindness."Once again, Indian River Clay potters are making and donating more than 1,000 one-of-a-kind bowls."We are honored to host Treasure Coast potters and volunteers in creating the bowls, making this a true community partnership," said Kim Mayo, a representative of Indian River Clay.On Nov. 5, soup and pottery will be available at the Heritage Center and more than 20 participating locations throughout Indian River County. Soup is available for a donation of $5 per bowl or $15 per quart. Handmade pottery bowls are available for an additional $20 donation each."We're honored to host this event and come together to raise awareness and help homeless families in our community," said Leslie McKenzie, Executive Director of the Vero Beach Heritage Center. "The Heritage Center was founded in 1991 to preserve and strengthen our community, and the Soup Bowl is a perfect reflection of that mission."Soup Bowl HistoryThe Soup Bowl began 34 years ago when the Samaritan Center's Advisory Board recognized that a humble bowl of soup was often the only meal a homeless person had each day. The board adopted the soup bowl as a reminder that, even in an abundant world, many people still go without life's basics. Working with the artists of Indian River Clay, the board created a community fundraiser that still raises critical funds for families today.About Samaritan CenterSamaritan Center is a transitional residential facility for homeless families with dependent children in Indian River County. Open to families of all faiths, the Center equips parents with the skills they need to live independently. Samaritan Center is a core program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach and a funded partner of United Way of Indian River County and the Indian River County Children's Services Advisory Council. The Soup Bowl raises awareness and vital funding for the families Samaritan Center serves.# # #

Melissa Perlman

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Samaritan Center Hosts 34th Annual Soup Bowl November 5 in Vero Beach News Provided By BlueIvy Communications October 02, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion



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