Updated site gives auto repair shop owners one place to find answers on search, Search Everywhere Optimization, and AI-driven discovery.

Advanced Digital Automotive Group (NASDAQ:ADAG)

- Paul Donahue, Founder, Advanced Digital Automotive Group

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group Updates Website for the AI Search Era

CLEARWATER, Fla. - October 2026 - Advanced Digital Automotive Group (ADAG) has updated its website as AI and new search platforms reshape how drivers find and choose auto repair shops. The update gives shop owners clearer guidance on how search visibility is changing and what that means for their marketing.

ADAG uses SEO to connect the places where customers search, compare, and decide, bringing those discovery points into one broader marketing strategy. The site also explains AI visibility and how clear, consistent business information can help AI assistants and AI-generated answers surface a shop more effectively.

Shop owners can also access auto repair marketing resources, including the Top Shop Podcast, Golden Wrench Award, Auto Shop AMP, 100 Quick Tips, and a blog. The resource library also includes a Facebook group, marketing checklists, video resources, SEO books, and free workshops.

Among those resources is Search Everywhere Optimization for Auto Repair Shops, written by founder Paul Donahue. The book explains how customers now find and choose repair shops through Google Maps, reviews, websites, video, referrals, and AI-driven search.

ADAG also provides content marketing, Facebook Ads, Google Ads, reputation management, social media marketing, SEO services, and website development. The firm works with one shop per local market, allowing its team to focus on market-specific strategy without competing client interests.

A Message From the Owner

"Shop owners keep asking the same question: Where do they need to show up now? Search is not one box on one page anymore, and the answers keep moving. We updated the site so those answers sit in one place, in plain language, for the owners doing the work," said Paul Donahue, founder of Advanced Digital Automotive Group.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a division of Advanced Digital Media Services, with offices in Clearwater, Florida, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company serves businesses across the United States and focuses on digital marketing strategies for the automotive industry. ADAG is a BBB Accredited Business, a Google Partner, and a Yelp Advertising Partner. Its Florida office is located at 4600 140th Ave N Ste 180B, Clearwater, FL 33762, United States.

Paul Donahue

Advanced Digital Automotive Group

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Advanced Digital Automotive Group Updates Website for the AI Search Era News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services October 02, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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