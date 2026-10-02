The Village At Victory Lakes Reimagines Assisted Living Around Independence, Connection And Choice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Franciscan community combines personalized support with an active lifestyle, new amenities and opportunities for residents to remain engaged

- Anshu Raina, Executive Director of The Village at Victory LakesLINDENHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Assisted Living at The Village at Victory Lakes is designed around a simple idea: needing more support does not mean giving up the lifestyle you enjoy.Located in Lindenhurst, The Village at Victory Lakes, a Franciscan Ministries community sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, takes a different approach to Assisted Living – one that combines personalized support with choice, connection and opportunities to remain engaged in the people, activities and experiences that make life meaningful.At Victory Lakes, personalized assistance is designed to support - not define – the resident experience. Residents receive the individualized support they need while continuing to make choices about how they spend their days, from enjoying custom dining and wellness programs to participating in activities, building friendships and pursuing the interests and experiences that bring meaning to their lives. The approach reflects a broader vision of Assisted Living – one that provides greater support without asking residents to give up the independence, connections and lifestyle they value.“I enjoy living here because I always have something to do and there are plenty of opportunities to try new things,” said Victory Lakes resident Susan G.For Lucille M., the community has created opportunities for meaningful friendships and mutual support.“I have formed many strong friendships with some of the other residents and we encourage and support each other. And, we remind each other to stay active and participate in activities,” she said.And for Lu B., having support nearby has brought a greater sense of security.“I feel safe here because I know there's always someone to help if I need something. Before I moved here, I was afraid of what could happen while I was alone. And now – I don't even think about it,” she said.“Assisted Living should never feel like the end of an active lifestyle,” said Anshu Raina, Executive Director of The Village at Victory Lakes.“It's about having the support you need while continuing to do the things you enjoy, build relationships and make choices about how you want to live.”Personalized Support, More OpportunitiesAssisted Living residents receive individualized support based on their preferences, routines and needs. Services may include assistance with daily activities, medication management and personalized care.That support gives residents more freedom to focus on the experiences they value – from fitness and wellness programs to social activities, dining, outings and time with friends.Victory Lakes' full continuum of senior living also allows residents to remain part of a familiar community if their needs change, with Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation available on the same campus.“Families aren't simply choosing a place for their loved one to live – choosing a lifestyle and a community where they can continue to live life on their own terms,” said Lindsey Lavery, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Franciscan Ministries.“At Victory Lakes, having a full continuum of support within one community gives families peace of mind while giving residents the freedom to stay engaged, build meaningful relationships and enjoy the lifestyle they've chosen.”Community Is Part of the ExperienceConnection is woven into daily life at Victory Lakes. Residents can participate in clubs, activities, wellness programs, outings, spiritual programming and lifelong learning, while dining provides another opportunity to gather with friends.Victory Lakes' premiere dining program emphasizes fresh food, choice and hospitality, creating a dining experience designed to bring residents together.Recent enhancements throughout the community are elevating the Victory Lakes experience, including new Premium Residences, a newly renovated formal dining room and refreshed interior spaces designed to create a more welcoming, refined environment for residents and their guestsSet on a 38-acre campus, Victory Lakes offers a distinctive prairie setting with mature trees, landscaped courtyards, walking paths and gardens.A Different Perspective on Assisted LivingFor older adults and families beginning to consider Assisted Living, Victory Lakes offers an opportunity to experience the community firsthand. Prospective residents can tour residences, meet residents and associates, explore amenities and discover how personalized support can complement an active lifestyle.Throughout the year, prospective residents and their families can also attend special events, including social hours, community outings and holiday gatherings, providing an authentic look at the people, connections and experiences that make Victory Lakes feel like home.“We invite families to come experience Victory Lakes for themselves and discover a different perspective on Assisted Living,” said Raina.“Tour the community, meet our residents and associates, explore the lifestyle and see how personalized support can give residents the freedom to keep doing the things they love. At Victory Lakes, Joy Lives Here – and we invite you to come experience it.”About The Village at Victory LakesGuided by the mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, The Village at Victory Lakes is a Franciscan Ministries community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on a 38-acre campus in Lindenhurst, Illinois. The community combines personalized services, hospitality and wellness with opportunities for residents to remain active, connected and engaged.Through its philosophy of Living Joyfully, The Village at Victory Lakes creates opportunities for residents to live with purpose, wellness and joy – because Joy Lives Here.For more information, visit victorylakes or call 847.979.9871.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops and manages senior living communities offering hospitality, personalized services and a full continuum of care.Franciscan Ministries also provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.The organization's charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and a Scholars Program providing scholarships and educational support to students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit Franciscan Ministries or call 331.318.5200.

Patrick Schuerer

Franciscan Ministries

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The Village at Victory Lakes Reimagines Assisted Living Around Independence, Connection and Choice News Provided By Franciscan Ministries October 02, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion



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