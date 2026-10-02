Atmospheric Water Generators Now Available In The UK, Creating Clean Drinking Water From The Air

Domestic or Office Atmospheric Water Generators

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UK businesses and households can now create their own clean drinking water from the air with Atmospheric Water Generators supplied by Resilient365

- David RobertsonLOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UK businesses and households can now create their own clean drinking water from the air with Atmospheric Water Generators supplied by Resilient365.Resilient365 is bringing a new approach to drinking-water supply to the UK, with a range of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) designed for homes, offices, hotels, hospitality businesses and commercial and industrial premises.The technology captures moisture naturally present in the atmosphere and converts it into drinking water. The water then passes through multiple air and water filtration and sterilisation stages, including high-intensity UV treatment designed to eliminate microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses.According to Resilient365, its AWG systems produce water free from chlorine, fluoride, heavy metals and microorganisms, including bacteria and viruses. Testing of AWG water is reported as achieving 99.9% purity and quality certification.Drinking water without relying solely on the mainsUnlike conventional water systems, Atmospheric Water Generators create water from humidity in the surrounding air rather than drawing it from a traditional water supply.The smaller models are designed for domestic and office use. The 20-litre model is a compact worktop unit, while the 30-litre model is floor-standing. Larger commercial and industrial systems are available from 100 litres up to 10,000 litres per day, depending on the model and operating conditions.The systems require no plumbing or water lines for the domestic models and operate using standard UK mains electricity, making installation straightforward.A new option for disaster recovery and business resilienceFor businesses, the technology offers more than an alternative source of drinking water. An independent water-generation capability can form part of a company's business continuity and disaster recovery planning, particularly for organisations where access to drinking water is essential to their operation.This can be particularly relevant to hotels, hospitality businesses, offices, factories, warehouses, leisure facilities and other commercial premises.Hotels and hospitality businesses, for example, need to consider how essential services will continue if their normal water supply is interrupted. An Atmospheric Water Generator can provide an additional source of drinking water as part of a wider disaster recovery and resilience strategy.Larger Resilient365 systems are designed for commercial and industrial applications, with models capable of producing hundreds or thousands of litres of water per day under optimal conditions.An alternative to bottled waterFor consumers, Atmospheric Water Generators offer another option for those who are concerned about their tap water, want greater independence from traditional water supplies, are considering off-grid living or simply want to reduce their reliance on bottled water and plastic.David Robertson of Resilient365 said:“We are used to thinking of drinking water as something that has to come through a pipe or be bought in a plastic bottle. Atmospheric Water Generators completely change that concept.“There is moisture all around us in the atmosphere. This technology allows us to capture it, filter and purify it, and turn it into drinking water.“For households, it can provide greater independence and an alternative to bottled water and micro-plastics. For businesses, it is also about resilience. Hotels and other organisations need to think about what happens if their normal water supply is disrupted, and an Atmospheric Water Generator can form part of a wider disaster recovery and business continuity plan.“We believe this technology has an important role to play in helping homes and businesses become more resilient and less dependent on traditional sources of drinking water. Great for the environment too negating the need for deliveries of bottled water”From the home to large commercial operationsResilient365 currently supplies Atmospheric Water Generators ranging from compact home and office systems through to large commercial and industrial units.The technology can therefore be considered for a wide variety of applications, including:.Homes and off-grid properties.Home offices.Offices and workplaces.Hotels and hospitality.Restaurants and leisure facilities.Factories and warehouses.Construction sites.Commercial and industrial premises.Business continuity and disaster recovery planningThe range is supplied in the UK, with systems made to order and approximately 10–12 weeks delivery from order.Find out how Atmospheric Water Generators workTo discover how Atmospheric Water Generators turn moisture in the air into drinking water, visit co and watch the short introductory video.Watch the short Atmospheric Water Generator video and discover how the technology could provide an independent source of drinking water for your home or business.For further information or to discuss the right system for your requirements, visit Resilient365 or call 07483 835646.

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Atmospheric Water Generators | Clean Drinking Water from the Air by Resilient365

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Atmospheric Water Generators Now Available in the UK, Creating Clean Drinking Water From the Air News Provided By Blue Sky SEO Marketing October 02, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Natural Disasters, Technology



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