Coach Al Franco Launches Limited-Enrollment Men's Boxing Skills Program In Upland

Men's Boxing Skills with Coach Al Franco

Competition is optional. Training like a fighter is not.

Limited to 10 men per group, the new program combines semi-private coaching, fighter-style training, sparring and optional competition.

- This isn't for the casualUPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coach Al Franco is launching a new limited-enrollment Men's Boxing Skills Training program at Warzone Boxing Club in Upland, California, beginning October 20.Designed for adult men who want to learn boxing the way competitive fighters train, the program will be limited to just 10 men per group. The small-group format creates a semi-private training environment where each boxer can receive direct instruction, technical correction and individual development while still benefiting from partner work and team training.“Competition is optional. Training like a fighter is not,” said Coach Al Franco.“You do not have to enter an amateur bout, but if you join this program, you should want to learn how to box correctly, condition like a fighter, work with partners and eventually spar.”The program will initially meet Tuesday and Thursday from 5:00 AM to 6:30 AM at Warzone Boxing Club Upland.Previous boxing experience is not required. The program is open to men age 18 and older, including complete beginners, developing boxers and experienced athletes.Beginners will start with stance, balance, footwork, defense and proper punching mechanics before progressing into partner drills, counterpunching, range control, boxing IQ and sparring.Sparring will be part of the training progression. Newer boxers will begin with controlled drills and technical sparring when they are ready. As athletes develop, they will progress into more realistic contact sparring.As the program grows, additional training days will be added that focus primarily on sparring. These sessions will allow members to apply their skills under pressure while developing timing, defense, distance, conditioning, ring awareness and composure.The goal is not to create gym wars or throw inexperienced people into hard sparring. The goal is to develop complete boxers in a controlled and structured environment.Training will include stance, balance, footwork, punching mechanics, combinations, defense, counterpunching, range control, partner drills, conditioning, boxing IQ, ring awareness, controlled sparring and competition preparation for members who choose to compete.Members who demonstrate the skill, conditioning, discipline and commitment required for competition can be prepared to enter sanctioned amateur boxing events.The program was also created for adults with careers, businesses and families who may not be able to follow the traditional schedule of a competitive boxing team.“A lot of adults want to know what it really feels like to train as a boxer, but they cannot spend several hours every afternoon in the gym,” Franco said.“This gives them a chance to train seriously before the workday while still receiving the kind of attention they would expect from a much smaller coaching environment.”Franco founded Warzone Boxing Club in 1997 after beginning boxing at eight years old and spending approximately 19 years in the ring.Over nearly three decades, Warzone has developed 19 National, International and World Amateur Champions, professional champions and multiple athletes who later competed professionally.Warzone's coaching history includes former WBC and IBF champions, along with coaches with extensive amateur and professional boxing experience.The Men's Boxing Skills Training program is operated directly by Coach Al Franco and conducted at Warzone Boxing Club Upland.Enrollment, payments and program administration are handled directly through Coach Al.Program InformationMen's Boxing Skills TrainingBegins October 20, 2026Tuesday & Thursday5:00 AM–6:30 AMMen 18+Only 10 men per groupSemi-private style coachingDirect instructions from Coach AlCompetition optionalSparring is part of the training progressionWarzone Boxing Club Upland916 N. Mountain Ave., Suite GUpland, CA 91786Accepting deposits now.For enrollment information:Coach Al Franco714-822-4852Warzone Boxing Club Upland909-477-1016About Warzone Boxing ClubFounded in 1997, Warzone Boxing Club provides structured boxing training for beginners, youth athletes, adults, amateur competitors and professional fighters. Warzone operates locations in Upland and Rialto, California, and has nearly three decades of experience developing boxers at beginner, amateur and professional levels.

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Coach Al Franco Launches Limited-Enrollment Men's Boxing Skills Program in Upland News Provided By J. Bradburry, Warzone Boxing Club October 02, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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