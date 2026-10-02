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Scientific Support For The Conservation Of Bison
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources offers consumers scientific support services covering all stages of European bison conservation from the establishment of new populations to the development of conservation strategies-under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreements. Description Scientific support forms the foundation for the long-term conservation and restoration of the European bison (*Bison bonasus*). It is impossible to successfully restore a wild species that has passed through a severe genetic bottleneck without rigorous scientific oversight.
The structure of this scientific support across all stages, along with a justification for its importance, is outlined below.
Scientific support is categorized according to key phases of population management:
. Genetic monitoring and studbook management:
. DNA analysis and genetic profiling: Assessing inbreeding levels and identifying genetic defects.
. Maintenance of the International Studbook (EBPB): Selecting breeding pairs in captive centers to minimize the loss of genetic diversity.
. Establishment of new populations (Reintroduction):
. Habitat capacity assessment: Scientific analysis of territories (availability of forage, water sources, and cover) prior to animal release.
. Migration corridor planning: Modeling movement pathways to prevent the isolation of newly established groups.
. Monitoring free-ranging populations:
. Satellite tracking and camera traps: Studying daily and seasonal activity, herd structure, and spatial use.
. Population and demographic assessment: Tracking sex ratios, birth rates, and mortality within subpopulations.
. Veterinary and ecological monitoring:
. Epizootiological monitoring: Studying bison-specific diseases (e.g., necrobacillosis, helminth infections) and developing prevention measures.
. Diet analysis and winter supplementary feeding: Scientifically determining the composition of supplementary feed to mitigate damage to forestry and agriculture. The relevance of scientific research regarding European bison conservation is driven by the following factors:
. Overcoming the consequences of the "bottleneck effect." All modern European bison descend from just 12 founder individuals. Low genetic diversity renders the species highly vulnerable to infections and climate change. Genetic science is the only tool available to prevent genetic degradation.
. Transitioning from rescue to dispersal. The European bison is no longer on the brink of immediate extinction; however, a new challenge has emerged: habitat fragmentation. Populations are isolated from one another. Science provides the rationale for establishing an integrated network of populations (a metapopulation) at an interstate level.
. Resolving human-wildlife conflicts. As their numbers rise, bison increasingly venture into agricultural fields. Scientific strategies help zone territories and implement methods to deter animals or divert them away from agricultural areas.
. Climate change. Shifting climatic zones alter forest structures and forage availability. Continuous predictive modeling is required to determine which regions will remain suitable for the European bison over the next 20 to 50 years.
The Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources has developed a comprehensive set of methodologies and technologies for establishing European bison subpopulations. These measures facilitate population growth and range expansion, enabling the long-term conservation and sustainable use of this threatened species.
The "turnkey" suite of developments and technologies for establishing European bison subpopulations includes:
- assessment of territory suitability and habitat productivity for the European bison;
- development of recommendations-along with support during their implementation-covering the selection of founder individuals, capture, immobilization, transportation, release, and the animals' adaptation to new conditions; - tagging and genetic profiling of European bison;
- organization of a monitoring system for newly established and developing European bison subpopulations.
Information is available in the catalog "Brands of the NAS of Belarus 2021–2022: List of Key Developm Advantages and Innovations Scientific support is provided at all stages of European bison conservation, ranging from the establishment of new populations to the formulation of conservation strategies. Since 2014,
the Republic of Belarus has held a leading position
globally in terms of the number of free-ranging European bison.
The approaches employed ensure sustainable
population growth and the expansion of the bison's range,
while enabling a transition toward the sustainable use of the species' resources. This initiative complies with the requirements of various international nature conservation conventions and fulfills the Republic of Belarus's obligations under international biodiversity conservation treaties; it has been awarded a diploma by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the Council of Europe for the "Conservation and Protection of the Białowieża European Bison" project.
The primary beneficiaries include the Ministry of Natural Resources
and Environmental Protection of the Republic of Belarus,
hunting estates, and other land users
committed to bison conservation. This is an export-oriented service. Potential markets include CIS countries, the European Union, the Eurasian Economic Union, and others interested in establishing new bison micro-populations and utilizing the species' resources. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Service-providing organization.
State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Agrofood
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" is the country's leading organization providing scientific support for state environmental policy regarding the conservation and sustainable use of flora, fauna, natural communities, and ecosystems, as well as scientific and technical support for the conservation and utilization of biodiversity and bioresources-assets recognized as the national heritage of the Republic of Belarus.
The Center participates in European projects involving international technical assistance and cross-border cooperation in the fields of biotechnology and ecology. It serves as the National Contact Point for the European Union's "Horizon 2020" Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (specifically the "Climate Action, Environment, Resource Efficiency and Raw Materials" section) and supports the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Key areas of activity include:
- comprehensive study and scientific support for the conservation and sustainable use of natural biological resources;
- assessment of the status and dynamics of biodiversity, natural complexes, and ecosystems;
- scientific support for the establishment, operation, and development of the system of specially protected natural areas and the national ecological network;
- development of measures to mitigate the negative impact of invasive species and to manage the populations of agricultural, forestry, and game pests.
href="" target="_self">Official website of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasingscientific support services for all stages of European bison conservation from the establishment of new populations to conservation strategy development-under outsourcing agreements and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing scientific support services for all stages of European bison conservation from the establishment of new populations to conservation strategy development-under distribution services agreements. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The structure of this scientific support across all stages, along with a justification for its importance, is outlined below.
Scientific support is categorized according to key phases of population management:
. Genetic monitoring and studbook management:
. DNA analysis and genetic profiling: Assessing inbreeding levels and identifying genetic defects.
. Maintenance of the International Studbook (EBPB): Selecting breeding pairs in captive centers to minimize the loss of genetic diversity.
. Establishment of new populations (Reintroduction):
. Habitat capacity assessment: Scientific analysis of territories (availability of forage, water sources, and cover) prior to animal release.
. Migration corridor planning: Modeling movement pathways to prevent the isolation of newly established groups.
. Monitoring free-ranging populations:
. Satellite tracking and camera traps: Studying daily and seasonal activity, herd structure, and spatial use.
. Population and demographic assessment: Tracking sex ratios, birth rates, and mortality within subpopulations.
. Veterinary and ecological monitoring:
. Epizootiological monitoring: Studying bison-specific diseases (e.g., necrobacillosis, helminth infections) and developing prevention measures.
. Diet analysis and winter supplementary feeding: Scientifically determining the composition of supplementary feed to mitigate damage to forestry and agriculture. The relevance of scientific research regarding European bison conservation is driven by the following factors:
. Overcoming the consequences of the "bottleneck effect." All modern European bison descend from just 12 founder individuals. Low genetic diversity renders the species highly vulnerable to infections and climate change. Genetic science is the only tool available to prevent genetic degradation.
. Transitioning from rescue to dispersal. The European bison is no longer on the brink of immediate extinction; however, a new challenge has emerged: habitat fragmentation. Populations are isolated from one another. Science provides the rationale for establishing an integrated network of populations (a metapopulation) at an interstate level.
. Resolving human-wildlife conflicts. As their numbers rise, bison increasingly venture into agricultural fields. Scientific strategies help zone territories and implement methods to deter animals or divert them away from agricultural areas.
. Climate change. Shifting climatic zones alter forest structures and forage availability. Continuous predictive modeling is required to determine which regions will remain suitable for the European bison over the next 20 to 50 years.
The Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources has developed a comprehensive set of methodologies and technologies for establishing European bison subpopulations. These measures facilitate population growth and range expansion, enabling the long-term conservation and sustainable use of this threatened species.
The "turnkey" suite of developments and technologies for establishing European bison subpopulations includes:
- assessment of territory suitability and habitat productivity for the European bison;
- development of recommendations-along with support during their implementation-covering the selection of founder individuals, capture, immobilization, transportation, release, and the animals' adaptation to new conditions; - tagging and genetic profiling of European bison;
- organization of a monitoring system for newly established and developing European bison subpopulations.
Information is available in the catalog "Brands of the NAS of Belarus 2021–2022: List of Key Developm Advantages and Innovations Scientific support is provided at all stages of European bison conservation, ranging from the establishment of new populations to the formulation of conservation strategies. Since 2014,
the Republic of Belarus has held a leading position
globally in terms of the number of free-ranging European bison.
The approaches employed ensure sustainable
population growth and the expansion of the bison's range,
while enabling a transition toward the sustainable use of the species' resources. This initiative complies with the requirements of various international nature conservation conventions and fulfills the Republic of Belarus's obligations under international biodiversity conservation treaties; it has been awarded a diploma by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the Council of Europe for the "Conservation and Protection of the Białowieża European Bison" project.
The primary beneficiaries include the Ministry of Natural Resources
and Environmental Protection of the Republic of Belarus,
hunting estates, and other land users
committed to bison conservation. This is an export-oriented service. Potential markets include CIS countries, the European Union, the Eurasian Economic Union, and others interested in establishing new bison micro-populations and utilizing the species' resources. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Service-providing organization.
State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Agrofood
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 2007 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The State Scientific and Production Association "Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" is the country's leading organization providing scientific support for state environmental policy regarding the conservation and sustainable use of flora, fauna, natural communities, and ecosystems, as well as scientific and technical support for the conservation and utilization of biodiversity and bioresources-assets recognized as the national heritage of the Republic of Belarus.
The Center participates in European projects involving international technical assistance and cross-border cooperation in the fields of biotechnology and ecology. It serves as the National Contact Point for the European Union's "Horizon 2020" Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (specifically the "Climate Action, Environment, Resource Efficiency and Raw Materials" section) and supports the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Key areas of activity include:
- comprehensive study and scientific support for the conservation and sustainable use of natural biological resources;
- assessment of the status and dynamics of biodiversity, natural complexes, and ecosystems;
- scientific support for the establishment, operation, and development of the system of specially protected natural areas and the national ecological network;
- development of measures to mitigate the negative impact of invasive species and to manage the populations of agricultural, forestry, and game pests.
href="" target="_self">Official website of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasingscientific support services for all stages of European bison conservation from the establishment of new populations to conservation strategy development-under outsourcing agreements and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing scientific support services for all stages of European bison conservation from the establishment of new populations to conservation strategy development-under distribution services agreements. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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