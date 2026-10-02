TSSA Hosts International Cableways Regulators In Toronto To Advance Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario's Public Safety Regulator, Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), hosted the 74International Meeting of Technical Authorities for Cableways (ITTAB) in Toronto from September 28 to October 1, 2026, bringing together regulators from around the world to share expertise, explore innovation, and strengthen the safety of cable transport systems.

The international forum serves as a collaborative platform for regulatory authorities responsible for cableways, including aerial cable cars, gondolas, chairlifts, funiculars and other cable-driven transportation systems. The meeting provides an opportunity for regulators to discuss emerging technologies, regulatory developments and operational enhancements that support the safety of these systems.

The four-day event welcomed 15 delegations representing cableway authorities from countries in Asia, Europe and Americas. Participating Canadian regulators included TSSA, and Technical Safety BC.

TSSA is Ontario's regulator responsible for overseeing the safety of passenger ropeways and ski lifts, including chair lifts, bar lifts, gondola lifts, and aerial tramways. More than 220 passenger ropeways and ski lifts are operating across the province as noted in TSSA's latest Public Safety Report.

Bonnie Rose, TSSA's President and CEO, said,“Modernizing safety oversight requires regulators to listen and keep an open mind to new ideas. Platforms like ITTAB allow authorities from around the world to exchange knowledge and best practices and, most importantly, learn from each other. TSSA is proud to host this conversation on behalf of Canada's regulators and support a collective effort to enhance safety for cable transport users.”

Throughout the meeting, delegates discussed technological innovation, operational and mechanical optimization, regulatory modernization, and lessons learned from inspections and incident investigations. Participants also exchanged insights on regulatory tools and approaches, including TSSA's Compliance Standards, an Outcome-Based Regulator tool used to improve transparency, efficiency and safety outcomes across regulated sectors.

The international delegates also took part in site visits to Ontario's cable transport attractions, including the Whirlpool Aero Car and the Falls Incline Railway in Niagara Falls. Organized in collaboration with Niagara Parks, these visits provided participants with the opportunity to observe the operational practices firsthand and exchange knowledge in a practical setting.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is one of Ontario's public safety regulators, mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities.

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ITTAB Delegates Visit Niagara Falls

CONTACT: Alexandra Campbell Technical Standards & Safety Authority 416-734-2728...