DFW's Savor Culinary Services Welcomes New Head Chef Seth Simmons

Chef Seth Simmons

The culinary expert joins the team to elevate the company's personalized catering services

- Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/ Owner of Savor Culinary ServicesDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Savor Culinary Services, an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight dining across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, welcomes Chef Seth Simmons to its team as Head Chef.“We're thrilled to welcome Chef Seth to Savor,” says Chef Deb Oxman, Owner and Founder of Savor Culinary Services.“Our clients are going to love the fresh menu ideas and culinary expertise he brings to their tables each week.”Chef Seth is a dynamic fine dining Chef with eight years of culinary and kitchen management experience. Prior to Savor, he worked as the General Manager at Rotolo's Craft & Crust in Willow Park, Chef de Cuisine/Kitchen Manager for Far Out Hospitality in Fort Worth, Sous Chef for Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar in Fort Worth, and Kitchen Manager for Hurtado Bbq, in Arlington, Texas.Chef Seth specializes in scratch cooking, luxury plating, and customized menu development-skills that align perfectly with Savor's premium weekly meal delivery, private event catering, and in-flight catering services.As Head Chef at Savor, Chef Seth will elevate the company's signature culinary offerings, ensuring every custom dish is tailored to client preferences, food intolerances, and strict dietary needs while bringing world-class organic and local cuisine straight to their tables.###About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at:

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DFW's Savor Culinary Services Welcomes New Head Chef Seth Simmons News Provided By Maya Brook October 02, 2026, 17:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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