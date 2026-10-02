Areteworks Product Design Highlights 30 Years of Healthcare Design Experience

Co-founder Steven Liu brings more than three decades of medical device design expertise to the firm's UX/UI and human factors practice.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Areteworks Product Design, Inc., a UX/UI design and human factors firm specializing in medical devices, healthcare applications and scientific instruments, is sharing how co-founder Steven Liu 's more than 30 years of healthcare design experience helps teams create intuitive products. Liu's work includes contributions to Class II and Class III medical devices and has been featured in Forbes ASAP and Smart Computing. The firm, founded in 2002, combines clinical insight, UX/UI design and human factors, tailoring its work to each project's needs, timeline and budget.

Liu's career began in 1992 at Hauser Design, then one of the top three medical product design firms in the U.S. He later worked with several startups before returning to healthcare and co-founding Areteworks.“I've always wanted my work to help people,” said Steven Liu, Co-founder of Areteworks Product Design, Inc.“At Areteworks, that begins with listening closely and understanding what people need, including the things they don't put into words. We turn that understanding into medical devices and healthcare applications that feel intuitive and help people work with greater confidence.”

Areteworks' portfolio includes contributions to Edwards Lifesciences' HemoSphere, Medrad's Mark 7 Arterion, and Thermo Fisher Scientific's NanoDrop One and OMNIC Paradigm. These projects span critical care, medical procedures and scientific workflows. For Medrad's Mark 7 Arterion, Areteworks designed the touchscreen user experience; in a Bayer survey of 125 customers across four countries, 97% said they would recommend the system and 92% saw an advantage over their previous injector.

The firm's approach draws on decades of observation in surgical suites, ICUs, cath labs and laboratories.“Research, workflow design and prototyping can sound time-consuming and expensive,” said Liu.“With experience and a well-organized approach, much of this work can be done quickly and thoroughly. We know which questions to ask and where deeper investigation is needed. We focus on what each project needs, whether that's a UX review, workflow design or usability testing.”

Clients work directly with Liu from research through design, alongside their product, engineering and human factors teams. That continuity keeps the understanding gained through research connected to the final design, with documentation to support development and FDA submissions when needed. Areteworks provides user research, clinical workflow design, prototyping and usability testing. When useful, Anxiety Maps help document where confidence breaks down and translate those findings into practical design decisions.

For more information, visit Areteworks Product Design.

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About Areteworks Product Design, Inc.

Areteworks Product Design specializes in UX/UI design and human factors for medical devices, healthcare applications and scientific instruments. Founded in 2002, the firm provides user research, clinical workflow design, Anxiety Maps, prototyping and usability testing. Clients work directly with experienced designers to create intuitive workflows and products people can use with confidence, with documentation to support development and FDA submissions when needed.

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