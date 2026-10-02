FREELANDER Begins Its International Roll-Out In The Middle East

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER, jointly developed by JLR and Chery, is placing the Middle East at the centre of its international roll-out, presenting the international left-hand drive version of FREELANDER 8 at its Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi.









Held on 29 September at the iconic Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental under the theme Beyond the Legend, the event welcomed government officials, industry partners and media.

In the UAE, Al Tayer Motors (Dubai and the Northern Emirates) and Premier Motors (Abu Dhabi) are the brand's dealer partners.

Features shaped around the Middle East

FREELANDER 8 is tailored to the region with Sand Mode for desert driving, rapid cabin cooling and the Middle East-exclusive Qibla Compass, showing the direction of Makkah, prayer times, distance to the Kaaba and the Hijri calendar. A Castle-Style Body, Signature Interlocking Headlights and a Qualcomm SA8295P-powered cabin complete the package.

Electrified performance for changing terrain

FREELANDER 8 pairs the nine-mode i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) with dual-chamber air suspension and Continuously Controlled Damping. It can pass an 800 mm cross-axle test, climb a 70% grade and wade through water up to 900 mm deep. Its electrified powertrain combines a 2.0T dedicated hybrid engine, a 34.12 kWh LFP battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive, delivering 460 kW of peak power and 662 N·m of peak torque. Total range is 886 km, with an all-electric range of 110 km, both on the combined cycle. Figures apply to the Middle East market model; specifications vary by trim level.

“Before you face extreme heat, heavy rain or rough ground, we put the car through it first. So wherever you go, you can drive with confidence,” said Peter Matkin, Chief Engineer at Chery International R&D Centre.

British heritage behind a standalone global brand

First introduced in 1997, Freelander has evolved from a single nameplate into a standalone global brand.

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, said,“FREELANDER is a British legend. But we want to do more than just bring it back. Chinese technology opens up new possibilities. That is what 'Beyond the Legend' means. British soul. Chinese intelligence. A legend going further than ever.”









About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub that leads its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Media contact

Vincent CHEN

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