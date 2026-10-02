Pacific, Washington Activates Traffic Safety Cameras To Reduce Speeding

Park Speed Zone Enforcement Begins in Pacific, WA

NovoaGlobal Traffic Safety Camera in Pacific, Washington

NovoaGlobal Speed Cameras Monitor Traffic in Pacific, Washington

Pacific, Washington begins speed enforcement with technology from NovoaGlobal.

Park Zone Automated Traffic Camera Program

New Speed Enforcement Program Begins with 30-Day Warning Period in Speed Zones

- Lt. Terry Carter, Pacific Police DepartmentPACIFIC, WA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Pacific, Washington is launching a new photo enforcement program, with advanced technology from NovoaGlobal, to encourage safer driving and reduce speeding, especially in zones where pedestrians and children are most vulnerable.“The 30-day warning period for the City's new traffic safety cameras begins today,” said Lieutenant Terry Carter for the Pacific Police Department.“Our focus is on protecting residents and families by encouraging drivers to slow in high-risk areas. These cameras will provide consistent enforcement where speeding poses the greatest safety concern.”Traffic Safety Cameras will be Active at the Following Locations:Public Park Speed Zone. 300 Block of 3rd Avenue SW – Westbound (Interurban Trail Park). 300 Block of 3rd Avenue SW – Eastbound (Interurban Trail Park)Civil PenaltiesUnder City of Pacific Ordinance No. 2024-2092, codified in Pacific Municipal Code (PMC) Chapter 10.70, automated traffic safety camera fines are established for violations occurring in designated public park and school speed zones. PMC 10.70.080 establishes the following penalties:.Public Park Speed Zone: 6 - 9 mph over the speed limit - $100.Public Park Speed Zone: 10 mph or more over the speed limit - $145School Speed ZoneAdditional school speed zone cameras are planned for the following locations:. 100 Block of Milwaukee Boulevard N – Northbound (Alpac Elementary School). 300 Block of Milwaukee Boulevard N – Southbound (Alpac Elementary School)Fines for automated speed violations in school speed zones are double the applicable public park speed zone fines:.School Speed Zone: 6 - 9 mph over the speed limit - $200.School Speed Zone: 10 mph or more over the speed limit - $290The traffic safety program will begin with a 30-day warning period, during which drivers who commit a violation will receive a warning notice with no monetary penalty. Following the warning period, payable Notices of Infraction will be issued for violations. This phased approach gives motorists time to become familiar with the new enforcement locations and adjust their driving behavior.Traffic studies and location analyses conducted in accordance with Washington State Law RCW 46.63.220 demonstrated the need for enhanced traffic safety measures in designated school and public park speed zones. The City's analysis considered factors including vulnerable road users and evidence of speeding in determining appropriate locations for automated traffic safety cameras.All potential violations will be reviewed and verified by authorized City personnel before a Notice of Infraction is issued. These are civil violations and will not be reported to insurance companies or added to a driver's record. This safety initiative supports Pacific's commitment to reducing preventable crashes and injuries.“We want Pacific to be a safe community for everyone-where no life is lost to speeding,” said Lieutenant Carter.“This program is a critical step toward that goal.”The monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles exceeding the speed limit in designated enforcement zones. If a violation occurs, the registered owner receives a Notice of Infraction from the Pacific Police Department. Photo evidence will be on the notice, and all photo and video evidence will be available online at for the driver to review. During the initial warning period, drivers will receive the same violation notice, but“WARNING” will be stamped across the document.For more visit:

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Pacific, Washington Activates Traffic Safety Cameras to Reduce Speeding News Provided By NovoaGlobal, Inc. October 02, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Education, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry



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