SP Cinecorp And Cineleap Announce Strategic Partnership To Bring India Distribution And Production Technology Together

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Companies intend to explore a first-look distribution relationship in India, alongside a future technology licensing pathway for India and the UAE.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SP Cinecorp Cinematic Venture Ltd. (“SP Cinecorp”), the Indian content and distribution group behind SP Rupam Studios, and CineLeap, the production-technology platform developed by The Film Co-Operative LLC, today announced their intention to build a strategic partnership spanning film distribution and production technology.The companies intend for SP Cinecorp - through its distribution affiliate SP Rupam Studios Pvt. Ltd. - to serve as CineLeap's first-look partner for Indian-territory distribution of CineLeap-produced titles, beginning with CineLeap's flagship production, DragonMan. As each title becomes ready for release, the companies will negotiate exclusively a definitive distribution agreement.The companies also intend to exploit a technology licensing relationship for India and the UAE, under which SP Cinecorp would implement and commercialize the CineLeap production platform in those markets.The two companies further intend to coordinate a shared narrative for prospective investors, reflecting the combined opportunity across content production, India distribution infrastructure, and production technology - while each continues to raise capital independently through its own financing process.“India has the stories and the audience - what it has lacked is the infrastructure to turn storytelling into an institution. Bringing SP Cinecorp's production and distribution history together with CineLeap's approach to engineered production is an early step toward building that infrastructure, and we're looking forward to seeing where it leads,” said Sharad Patel, Founder, Chairman & CEO of SP Cinecorp.“We built CineLeap to bring real planning discipline to film production - the kind of rigor that's ordinary in almost every other industry but rare in ours. A partnership with a team that has SP Cinecorp's production history and reach into the Indian market gives us a meaningful path to prove that approach at scale,” said Nuala Quinn-Barton, CEO of The Film Co-Operative LLC and CineLeap.About SP CinecorpSP Cinecorp Cinematic Venture Ltd. is an integrated Indian media group spanning content production, distribution, and technology. Operating through three houses - SP Cinecorp (content and IP), SP Rupam Studios (distribution), and Meta Imajiin (media technology) - the group has produced 9+ films, distributed 500+ titles, and been recognized with two National Film Awards, including for The Tashkent Files. SP Rupam Studios traces a distribution history spanning three generations in India. SP Cinecorp is based in Vadodara and Mumbai, India.About CineLeapCineLeap is a production-technology platform developed by The Film Co-Operative LLC, applying engineered production planning and agentic AI orchestration to bring greater cost and schedule predictability to film and interactive production. CineLeap's methodology - spanning Blueprinting, FEED Engineering, Micro Production, and an Asset Sharing Network - was developed by a team with a combined 35+ years working inside major studio productions. CineLeap's first flagship production, DragonMan, is currently in pre-production. CineLeap is based in the United States.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding the intended business relationship between SP Cinecorp and CineLeap, including statements about future distribution, licensing, and financing activity. These statements reflect the companies' current intentions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future results.Contact InformationNuala Quinn-Barton, CEO...+1 770 520 6072

Jividha Sharma

SP Cinecorp

+91 93264 44232

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SP Cinecorp and CineLeap Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring India Distribution and Production Technology Together News Provided By Press Release Co. October 02, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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