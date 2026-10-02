Women-Led RMP Auto Launches New Website For Port Richey Drivers

RMP Auto, a women-led shop in Port Richey, launched a new website to help Pasco County drivers find services and book appointments online.

RMP Auto LLC (NASDAQ:RMP)

- Allan Padgitt, Owner, RMP Auto LLC

PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RMP Auto LLC, a women-led automotive repair shop serving Port Richey and the surrounding Pasco County area, has launched a new website. Through the new platform, local drivers can more easily explore the shop's services and connect with the team.

The new site brings together the company's repair offerings, certifications, and team in one accessible online destination. Drivers can review the shop's full range of automotive services and explore appointment options. They can also get familiar with the team behind the business before their first visit.

Built around the values that shape the shop's daily work: honesty, transparency, and clear communication, this website helps customers understand their vehicles' needs. It guides them toward the right next steps with confidence. Visitors can learn about RMP Auto's diagnostic capabilities, its certifications, and the warranty that backs its repairs.

The business continues the legacy of a shop with more than two decades of history in the community. Once known for hot rod and specialty vehicle work, it was reestablished in 2023 with a focus on everyday drivers. Today, RMP Auto serves people who rely on their vehicles and want a repair shop they can trust.

Online, that same mission now reaches current and prospective customers throughout the surrounding area. The website gives drivers across Port Richey, New Port Richey, Hudson, Holiday, Trinity, and the surrounding Pasco County communities a stronger connection to the shop.

Reflecting RMP Auto's focus on communication and community, the launch strengthens how the business connects with local drivers. By expanding its digital presence, the shop aims to make honest, reliable automotive care easier to reach.

A Message From the Owner

"Our new website gives drivers an easier way to learn about our services and connect with our team, while reflecting the honest, clear communication our customers expect," said Allan Padgitt, owner of RMP Auto LLC.

About RMP Auto LLC

RMP Auto LLC is a women-led automotive repair shop based in Port Richey, Florida, serving drivers throughout Pasco County. Established in 2023, the shop provides engine diagnostics and repair, radiator repair, suspension and steering repair, tire rotation and alignment, and tune-ups. RMP Auto is CARFAX Certified, and a TechNet Professional shop, and stands behind its work with a 2-year/24,000-mile nationwide warranty through TechNet Professional. The company values honest recommendations, clear communication, and long-term customer relationships and is located at 10134 Scenic Dr, Florida, Port Richey, United States.

Allan Padgitt

RMP Auto LLC

+1 727-862-5304

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Women-Led RMP Auto Launches New Website for Port Richey Drivers News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services October 02, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Technology



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